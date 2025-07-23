Illegal alien with history of drunk driving accused of killing Wisconsin teen

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 23, 2025

An illegal alien with a revoked driver’s license and a history of drunk driving is accused of killing 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson in a drunk driving crash in Dane County, Wisconsin.

Noelia A. Martinez, a 30-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-degree homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration, drunk driving, and knowingly operating a vehicle on a revoked license, among other charges.

Helgeson’s longtime boyfriend, 19-year-old Brady Heiling, was seriously injured in the crash.

On July 20, Martinez was allegedly drunk driving when she crashed into Hallie and Brady, who were in Brady’s Volkswagen Tiguan.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Hallie was unresponsive and was pronounced dead two hours later. Brady was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

First responders reported finding open beer cans in Martinez’s Chevy Suburban, and police officers said they smelled alcohol on her and that she failed a field sobriety test. At the time of the crash, Martinez had a blood-alcohol level of 0.208% — more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

While living illegally in the United States, Martinez has racked up several traffic violations and a conviction in November 2020 for drunk driving.

At the time of the crash, Martinez was supposed to have a device in her vehicle that prevented her from starting her car if she had been drinking. Additionally, her license had been revoked before the crash.

It is unclear why Martinez was never turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following her prior run-ins with the law.

She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Beat The Press