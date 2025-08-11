Illegal alien gets life without parole for rape and murder of Rachel Morin

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2025 Real World News



An MS-13 gang member who illegally crossed the Biden-Harris open border several times, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for raping and murdering 37-year-old Rachel Morin — a mother of five children — in April.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted months ago by a Maryland jury of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and kidnapping.

A Maryland judge sentenced Martinez-Hernandez to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a second life sentence, and another 40 years in prison for raping and bludgeoning Morin to death in what has become known as the most horrific crime in the history of Harford County, Maryland.

In August 2023, Morin went for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County. When she did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, 2024, the Tulsa Police Department arrested the 23-year-old Martinez-Hernandez.

Martinez-Hernandez was among millions of illegal aliens who crossed the border undetected by Border Patrol agents during the Biden-Harris regime.

On three occasions in 2023, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez-Hernandez — twice in January in New Mexico and Texas and once in February in New Mexico. On each occasion, he was returned to Mexico.

Sometime after he was last returned to Mexico, Martinez-Hernandez crossed the Biden-Harris open border yet again and made his way to California, where he allegedly assaulted a woman and her child.

Before crossing the border, Martinez-Hernandez was accused of murdering a woman in his native El Salvador after leaving a bar with the victim. The woman’s body was discovered days later.

