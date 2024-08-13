Illegal alien committed 22 crimes in 6 months in sanctuary NYC

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A illegal alien from Venezuela who entered via the Biden-Harris open border reportedly committed 22 crimes in six months after arriving in New York City and has yet to be deported, according to a local news report and the House Judiciary Committee.

Daniel Hernandez Martinez, 30, a reputed member of the ultra-violent Tren de Aragua gang, was first encountered by the U.S. Border Patrol in January 2023 in Texas, according to a Judiciary Committee report released last week.

Martinez was arrested and released on eight separate occasions by New York, a sanctuary city. His alleged crimes include attacks on two police officers and three strangers.

Border agents initially noted his suspected gang affiliation and booted him back to Mexico under the auspices of the Trump-era Title 42 order that allowed for speedy deportations, the New York Post reported.

But Martinez again crossed the open border and made his way to NYC where he launched his six-month crime spree, “terrorizing” helpless residents, the Judiciary report alleges.

In July 2023, Martinez allegedly was in the process of stealing a bag of potato chips and some toothpaste when he was confronted by an undercover officer. He was arrested after brandishing a knife and threatening the cop, but he was released without bail and the charges were later dropped, the Post reported.

ICE sought a detainer against Martinez after his seventh New York City arrest in September. He was being held at Rikers Island jail, which doesn’t cooperate with ICE, and released in November 2023, according to The Post.

Martinez allegedly continued his reign of terror, and was busted two more times in New York before landing in ICE custody.

He was slated for deportation in June of this year, but The Post reported that his native Venezuela is not accepting flights and that Martinez will remain in America indefinitely.

“This is going to get worse under a Kamala-Walz administration,” said Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council. “They’ve already made the decision that they care more about their base of support than the safety and security of the American people and that’s why we are seeing this crisis. It angers every single Border Patrol agent.”

“The problem in New York is you have a sanctuary state and a sanctuary city, and they put politics ahead of public safety,” said Tom Homan, who served as acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Donald Trump. “Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals.”

