‘I Was Gonna Be’: Powerful new country hit takes perspective of aborted baby

Rachel Holt’s new single “I Was Gonna Be” has skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Country Music Videos Chart and to No. 5 on Apple Music/iTunes.

Nashville songwriter Chris Wallin said of the new country single that he wrote: “I just wanted people to hear the voice of the voiceless.”

The pro-life anthem is written from the point of view of a baby that never had a chance to be born.

“I truly believe this is a God thing that happened,” Wallin said in an interview with Breitbart News Daily’s Mike Slater on Sirius XM Patriot 125.

Wallin said of the 18-year-old Holt: “I played her the song and her first words, she goes, ‘I’m singing that song. I think a lot of the songs that girls my age listen to never talk about real life. And that’s what I want to do.’ ”

“She’s 18 years old and she’s 100 percent traditional values and she isn’t scared to talk and sing about it,” Wallin told Breitbart. “And that’s so important these days. Everything that’s going on, to have a young woman perform this song is all the more important.”

Wallin said of conservatives: “We need to stick together because that’s what the Left is doing,”

The Left’s omnipresence in the entertainment world “is huge in a young person’s mind — that’s a huge influence, and we need to combat that,” he said

Wallin said one way conservatives can win is to prioritize artistic excellence — “make great music first that just happens to say what we believe.”

