‘I disagree very vehemently’: Trump indicts Biden war policies in Time interview

by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2024 Real World News



The Biden-Harris administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made missiles to attack inside of Russia was a “very big mistake,” President-elect Donald Trump told Time magazine.

“It’s crazy what’s taking place. It’s crazy. I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We’re just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done. Now they’re doing not only missiles, but they’re doing other types of weapons,” Trump, who was named Time’s Person of the Year, said in the Thursday interview.

Trump has said he intends to end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly after taking office on Jan. 20, 2025.

The Biden-Harris team pledged to support Ukraine as long as it takes for it to win the war. Along with more than $60 billion worth of military aid over the course of the war, the current administration has sent billions of dollars more in aid since Trump won the election last month.

“I want everything to end,” Trump said of conflicts across the globe. “I don’t want people killed, you know? I don’t want people from either side killed, and that includes whether it’s Russia, Ukraine, or whether it’s the Palestinians and the Israelis and all of the, you know, the different entities that we have in the Middle East. There’s so many different entities. But I don’t want people killed.”

Trump also wants to see the wars across the Middle East end, which began after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in southern Israel.

“Oct. 7 was a very terrible day. You know, Oct. 7. People are forgetting about it,” Trump said. “It was a tragic day. The other thing that’s happening are the hostages, where are the hostages, why aren’t they back? Well, they could be gone. They could be gone.”

Israel’s military has killed most of Hamas’s senior leader. The terror group still holds about 100 Israelis hostage.

Israel has also decimated Hizbullah’s senior leadership, and the two sides agreed to a ceasefire deal that came into effect in late November to end more than a year of fighting. Israel has conducted airstrikes against targets in Yemen, Syria, and Iran. Iran and the Houthis, which are based in Yemen, have also carried out attacks on Israel.

“I think [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] feels very confident in me,” Trump added. “I think he knows I want it to end.”

“I think that the Middle East is an easier problem to handle than what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. OK, I just want to say that up front. The Middle East is going to get solved,” the president-elect continued. “I support whatever solution we can do to get peace. There are other ideas other than two state, but I support whatever, whatever is necessary to get not just peace, a lasting peace. It can’t go on where every five years you end up in tragedy.”

(Read the full transcript of Trump’s interview here.)

Here is my annotation to the @joeroganhq ep going over, with receipts on screen, the “Red Lines” memo sent to Zelensky his first month in office by the US State Dept’s cut-out network telling the new government every policy it couldn’t do (from last night’s X subscriber stream) pic.twitter.com/1XQiCfThFN — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 11, 2024

