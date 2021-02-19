‘I am pleading’: Texas mayor, a Democrat, presses Biden to stop releasing illegals into his city

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2021

The mayor of the border city of Del Rio in Texas has called on Joe Biden to stop releasing illegal immigrants into his community.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano made the plea because he said the city doesn’t have the resources to help illegals and he fears the health risks to his citizens as Biden is allowing illegals to enter the U.S. without being tested for coronavirus.

“I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas,” Lozano told Biden in a video message.

Last week, Biden’s team announced that it will allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into the United States from Mexico while their cases are pending. President Donald Trump’s policy was to have the asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were considered.

Del Rio was hit hard by this week’s massive winter storm, receiving a record 11 inches of snow. The city, which has a U.S. Border Patrol station, has experienced widespread power outages, water shortages, and there are empty food shelves at stores.

“If you do send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances,” the mayor said in the video as images of long lines to grocery stores with empty shelves were shown.

“Please make another plan for this federal issue,” Lozano told Biden. “If you are going to allow these individuals into our community, I ask that you please provide the supplies and means necessary to accommodate them safely under these extreme circumstances. We are completely and utterly spread thin with resources for our community.”

The mayor also pointed out the health dangers of allowing in large numbers of individuals who have not been tested for the coronavirus.

Lozano said Biden’s team has “taken a firm stance on Covid-19 protections for Americans. I am asking you to ensure the health and safety of all of our tax-paying citizens along the border are treated with the same urgent consideration. Releasing the migrant population without any Covid-19 protection protocols is undermining your commitment to the stand against Covid-19.”

Earlier this month, Sheriff A.J. Louderback of Jackson County, Texas, said that Biden was releasing illegals into the U.S. without testing them for the coronavirus.

Lozano declared, “I cannot mix the migrant population with Del Rio residents that are extremely vulnerable and have been displaced due to the extreme weather that has not improved.”

“We may be a small town that is off of your radar, but we are a community of 50,000 people who need your attention,” Lozano concluded. “We are requesting that you please listen and that you please come through.”

