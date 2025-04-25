Hunter’s attorney hired to represent Leticia James

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2025 Real World News



New York Attorney General Leticia James will be represented in her mortgage fraud case by Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s lawyer in his tax and gun charges cases.

Lowell, a partner at the Winston & Strawn LLP law firm, was hired by the Office of the New York State Attorney General and not retained personally by James, according to a report by the Times Union.

The decision to hire Lowell, the report said, was based in part on the belief within James’s office that the criminal referral filed by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte earlier this month was directly correlated to the civil fraud lawsuit James’s office brought against President Donald Trump last year.

James is accused of falsifying records to get home loans for a property in Virginia that she claimed was her “principal residence” in 2023 — while still serving as a New York state prosecutor, according to Pulte’s referral to the Justice Department.

Pulte also alleged that, in February 2001, James purchased a five-family dwelling in Brooklyn but has “consistently misrepresented the same property as only having four units in both building permit applications and numerous mortgage documents and applications.”

James could face 30 years in prison.

Lowell reportedly “charges a rate of $855 per billable hour,” a figure that was cited by an attorney for Lunden Roberts – Hunter Biden’s baby mama – when the former first son asked an Arkansas court in 2023 to reduce his child support payments.

On Thursday, Lowell attempted to poke holes in the allegations in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi. He also argued that the accusations are nothing but “retribution” from Trump against James in the letter.

Lowell was part of the Hunter Biden defense team that went after Garrett Ziegler, whose Marco Polo research group posted an online database of Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

Last month, with sales of his “art” tanking, the cold shoulder treatment coming from former benefactors, and no daddy in high places to auction off access to, Hunter Biden filed to dismiss his lawsuit against Ziegler.

Even the notoriously corrupt globalist firm @WinstonLaw dumped Abbe Lowell, a longtime Washington DC legal hitman who @MarcoPolo501c3 decisively defeated. Perhaps they realized that @HunterBiden / @pkm2679 / @PKMorrisKevin are never going to pay that $18M bill?@WinstonLaw even… https://t.co/Jcyn3aKloR pic.twitter.com/eLRBEockwc — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) April 25, 2025

And @BobMenendezNJ / @jaredkushner / et al. Abbe Lowell is a legal mobster who @MarcoPolo501c3 defeated. — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) April 24, 2025

