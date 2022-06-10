Hunter on the record about orgies and his Dad who ‘thinks I am a god’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2022

[Major media and most decent people don’t really want to know about the sordid contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.is paying attention because this information is out there for the entire world to see, and even those nonstop disturbing revelations that are not actionable reflect badly on a nation that was once a global role model.]

The following exchange between Phillipa Horan and Hunter Biden was transcribed by the independent Marco Polo research group, which last month posted 120,000 of Hunter Biden’s emails in an online database and explained their significance, as reported here.

Horan is a British artist whom Hunter Biden met at a dinner in Los Angeles in mid-2018 through his girlfriend Zoe Kestan, a lingerie designer known by the online handle “weed slut 420” and who appeared before the Delaware grand jury in February. The conversation began with Biden’s intense curiosity about orgies of which Horan had knowledge but quickly got to the main focus of attention, Hunter Biden himself:

PHILLIPA HORAN: — if it does, then it’s a possibility for your dad to talk about drug reform and to talk about — and to push things — HUNTER BIDEN: He’s going to talk about drug 18 reform and any other things that I want him to. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: He’ll talk about anything that I want him to with — that he believes in. If I say it’s important to me — PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: — then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his — of his platform. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain.

HUNTER BIDEN: But I am understanding of that because the person that has lived that life, that has given me this life — PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: — is the person I most admire in the world and I would never change it. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: Because it’s bigger than me. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: Everyone else thinks it — talks about how — how can you be as good as your dad? I’m better than my dad. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: You know why I’m better than my dad? Because my dad tells me I’m better than him. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: Since I was two years old. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh.

HUNTER BIDEN: So all of those fears that you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself and first I have to go down and I — you have to really care about yourself and understand and put yourself out there. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: Baby, have you seen me? PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: Do I not put myself out there? PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. Yeah. Yeah, you do. HUNTER BIDEN: I’m in all of it — PHILLIPA HORAN: Yeah. HUNTER BIDEN: — I put out there — PHILLIPA HORAN: Yeah. HUNTER BIDEN: — to you or to the homeless person. PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? PHILLIPA HORAN: Huh? HUNTER BIDEN: Because the man — the man I most admire in the world, that god to me — PHILLIPA HORAN: Uh-huh. HUNTER BIDEN: — thinks I’m a god. PHILLIPA HORAN: Hmm. HUNTER BIDEN: And my brother did, too. PHILLIPA HORAN: Hmm. HUNTER BIDEN: And the three of us, it was literally, I had the support to know I can do anything.

Hunter Biden disclosed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs” in 2020, but the investigation broadened to include potential money laundering and the violation of lobbying laws, according to recent reports. The investigation, run by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, has gotten increasingly active, with witnesses testifying to a grand jury.

The entire transcript is here.

