Hunter Biden’s pardon is a disgrace, but why did Republicans fail to impeach Joe?

By Grace Vuoto, May 2, 2024
So no, Joe, we do not understand why a father and president would do this — unless the father and president in question had morals as low as his degenerate son.
Also at fault in this saga are Republican congressmen who failed miserably to hold the Bidens accountable for their many crimes. Three investigative committees in the House produced mountains of evidence, made widely known to the public, and yet no vote on impeachment.
Biden should have been impeached in the House — and a criminal referral including Hunter should have been sent to the Justice Department. This would have elevated the issue of bribery and influence peddling in the public consciousness.
Grace Vuoto, Ph.D, is a WorldTribune columnist. She can be heard Wednesday mornings at 9:00 am on The Kuhner Report WRKO-AM 680.