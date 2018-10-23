Hungary bans gender studies programs at universities

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2018

The Hungarian government will no longer fund university gender studies programs, according to a decree signed last week by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“The government’s standpoint is that people are born either male or female, and we do not consider it acceptable for us to talk about socially-constructed genders, rather than biological sexes,” a spokesman for the prime minister told CNN.

The decree removed gender studies from a list of masters degree programs entitled to official accreditation and financial support. Institutions are also now barred from launching new courses in gender studies, although students who have already begun courses may complete their studies.

Orban’s deputy, Zsolt Semjen, said gender studies “has no business (being taught) in universities,” because it is “an ideology not a science.”

Semjen said the labor market demand for gender studies graduates was also “close to zero,” as “no-one wants to employ a gender-ologist.”

One of the two universities in Hungary which offer gender studies programs, Central European University (CEU), is funded by leftist billionaire George Soros.

CEU is vowing to continue teaching and conducting research into gender studies through its U.S.-accredited masters and doctoral programs.

“In solidarity with Hungarian colleagues, we oppose this latest infringement on academic autonomy in the country,” said the university’s Department of Gender Studies in a statement. “In the face of political moves such as this recent decision that mischaracterize and question the academic legitimacy of Gender Studies, we stress that the concept of gender, as a fundamental component of the human experience, has proven its importance in and across many areas of academic research.”

