‘Human way’ replaces ‘American way’ in Superman’s catchphrase

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2025 Real World News



Is George Soros funding Superman movies, too?

The Man of Steel who in the 1978 film reverses time by flying around the Earth at an incredibly high speed, effectively reversing its rotation, is now apparently politically a globalist.

In the new movie under director James Gunn, Superman’s traditional catchphrase “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” was altered by eliminating “American” and putting in its place “Human.”

Though in some iterations Superman would drop “the American Way” from his vernacular, choosing to replace it with things like “a Better Tomorrow” and “Peace for All Mankind,” the “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” catchphrase has been used since World War II, only a few years after the character was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1938.

Wasn’t Clark Kent was raised a conservative Christian in the Midwest USA?

The new catchphrase was seen on official Superman movie merchandise with David Corenswet as Superman. Gunn has previously said that he has to approve all the toys associated with the movie, Cosmic Book News reported.

The action figure of Superman comes with text that reads, “Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.”

Gunn told reporters at The Times of London: “I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country. But for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters joked after the comments from Gunn: “You know what it says on his cape? MS-13.” The comments were in reference to Democrats being outraged that court-verified member of MS-13 Kilmar Abrego Garcia had been deported by the Trump Administration to El Salvador.

