Huh? Japan defeats U.S. team in World Junior Football Championship

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2024 Contract With Our Readers
OK, this is American football, not soccer.
On Wednesday, a team of Japanese boys beat the American team in the IFAF U20 World Junior Football Championships semifinals. The score was 41-20.
“How in the world does any country put together a team that hits the field against America in football and wins? It makes absolutely no sense,” David Hookstead wrote for Outkick. “This is a country that has high school teams stacked with multiple future D1 players. Instead of sending some elite talent, I didn’t recognize a single name on the USA roster.”
Outrage spread quickly on social media:
Did Japan play with Godzilla or something?
— Brian Ross (@brewmeone) June 26, 2024
One of the most embarrassing moments in the history of this country
— Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) June 27, 2024
Rome has fallen. Otherwise speechless
— Ohmly (@k0nfuciu5) June 27, 2024
The Japanese have been waiting for this moment for 79 years
— Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) June 26, 2024