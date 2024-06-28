Huh? Japan defeats U.S. team in World Junior Football Championship

OK, this is American football, not soccer.

On Wednesday, a team of Japanese boys beat the American team in the IFAF U20 World Junior Football Championships semifinals. The score was 41-20.

“How in the world does any country put together a team that hits the field against America in football and wins? It makes absolutely no sense,” David Hookstead wrote for Outkick. “This is a country that has high school teams stacked with multiple future D1 players. Instead of sending some elite talent, I didn’t recognize a single name on the USA roster.”

Outrage spread quickly on social media:

