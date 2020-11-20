Covid tyranny? Berlin police hose down, beat peaceful crowds protesting lockdown law

FPI / November 20, 2020

BERLIN — As they say, the last check on tyranny is civil disobedience. In Germany, police in riot gear fired water cannons in an attempt to disperse thousands of protesters who are fed up with the government’s highly restrictive covid lockdown.

As the corporate media has abdicated its responsibility to honestly report such events, independent and citizen journalists took up the slack to best describe the scene as up to 100,000 protesters massed at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday.

A German businessman present at the demonstrations told Free Press International: “Police are beating innocent and peaceful people. My eldest son is bleeding. They are all totally wet from water cannons. Mainstream politicians complain that the evil demonstrators used terrible expressions like ‘freedom’ and were doing crazy things like ‘praying the Lord‘s Prayer.’ ”

The major media which did report on the demonstration characterized it as about 5,000 “right-wingers” and “coronavirus deniers.” Citizen journalists said the crowd was at least 50,000 and likely 100,000 and it was an entirely peaceful protest.

“This is something I guarantee you will not see the MSM in America report. Berlin anti-lockdown protesters demonstrating peacefully with a Trump flag,” the businessman said.

After repeated warnings for the crowd to put on their face coverings, police said they would take action to clear the protest and “detain violators.”

As water was sprayed on the crowd, protesters chanted “shame, shame” and refused to leave the site.

Up to 2,200 police officers were deployed, including officers brought in from nine other German states and the federal police, reports say.

Karsten Hilse, a member of parliament representing the populist Alternative for Germany party, was detained by police in front of the Bundestag.

Hilse gave “a speech saying the members should feel shame,” a citizen journalist told Free Press International. “He mentioned the big crowd of people demonstrating peacefully whose voice should be heard and criticized very sharply the means by which the police reacted: water cannon, gas, etc. This never happened once when the leftists were demonstrating, he said.”

Germany’s Bundestag just enacted a coronavirus law (“Infektionsschutzgesetz” or Infection Protection Act) which allows authorities “to violate the German people’s right to protest, right to privacy in their homes and bodily autonomy. Corona tests can be performed at any time and everywhere even by non-professionals. Vaccine records are no longer a secret between doctors and patients. State authorities can access their medical records at any time,” the businessman said.

Under the current covid lockdown order, socializing is limited to a maximum of 10 people from two households. Cinemas, theaters, gyms, restaurants and bars are closed. But, Nancy Pelosi will be happy to know if she’s planning a trip to Germany that hairdressers remain open.

Meanwhile, renowned pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson, an expert in virology, said: “There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians, it’s outrageous, this is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”

Hodkinson, who is CEO of a biotech company which manufactures covid tests, said that “social distancing is useless because covid is spread by aerosols which travel 30 meters or so before landing.” He called for society to be re-opened immediately to prevent the debilitating damage being caused by lockdowns.

Hodkinson also slammed mandatory mask mandates as completely pointless.

“Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever,” he said.

“Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue signalling. They’re not even worn effectively most of the time. It’s utterly ridiculous.”

The doctor also slammed the unreliability of PCR tests, noting that “positive test results do not, underlined in neon, mean a clinical infection,” and that all testing should stop because the false numbers are “driving public hysteria.”

Hodkinson said it was simply “outrageous” to shut down society for what the doctor said “was just another bad flu.”

“I’m absolutely outraged that this has reached this level, it should all stop tomorrow.”

