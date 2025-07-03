HR update: Robot work force at Amazon about to outnumber humans; 1 million strong

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2025 Real World News



Amazon has deployed over 1 million robots and may soon have more machines working in its warehouses than humans, a report said.

Currently, Amazon said about 75% of its global deliveries are assisted in some way by robotics.

“Company warehouses buzz with metallic arms plucking items from shelves and wheeled droids that motor around the floors ferrying the goods for packaging. In other corners, automated systems help sort the items, which other robots assist in packaging for shipment,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

“They’re one step closer to that realization of the full integration of robotics,” said Rueben Scriven, research manager at Interact Analysis, a robotics consulting firm.

Amazon has taken recent steps to connect its robots to its order-fulfillment processes, so the machines can work in tandem with each other and with humans.

One of Amazon’s newer robots, called Vulcan, has a sense of touch that enables it to pick items from numerous shelves.

Robots are supplanting some employees which enabled Amazon, which employs over 1.5 million humans, to slow hiring.

The average number of employees Amazon had per facility last year, roughly 670, was the lowest recorded in the past 16 years, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, which compared the company’s reported workforce with estimates of its facility count.

Some of Amazon’s newer facilities, such as those built for same-day delivery, have “smaller employee footprints and help us deliver with greater speed,” a company spokesman said.

Amazon is also rolling out artificial intelligence in its warehouses, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said recently, “to improve inventory placement, demand forecasting, and the efficiency of our robots.” Amazon said it will cut the size of its total workforce in the next several years.

