How Trump conviction turned Dennis Quaid against Biden

Actor Dennis Quaid said the “weaponization of the justice system” against Donald Trump and Trump’s policy record ultimately convinced him to vote for the former president.

“I think I’m gonna vote for him in the next election,” Quaid told host Piers Morgan in an airing last month of “Piers Morgan Uncensored”.

“It just makes sense. I was ready not to vote for Trump, until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution.”

“Trump is the most investigated person, probably in the history of the world, and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything,” Quaid added.

When asked by Morgan whether one has to like Trump to vote for him, Quaid replied that he cringed at some of Trump’s past rhetoric, “But as president… the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did.”

“What he did with Korea, with Rocket Baby, the way he defeated ISIS in three weeks. You know, people don’t even remember it happened so fast. How he stood up for us overseas. The way he responded to China. He stands up to people and that’s what makes him a leader. Rather than, what I kind of compare it to, what was going on in Jimmy Carter’s administration, where we’re trying to be everybody’s friend and pal,” he said.

“And there’s some evil people and bad actors in this world and so, you know, people might call [Trump] an a–hole but he’s my a–hole,” Quaid said.

“I’ll tell you one true thing about him is that I really feel that he is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about, and I do believe that to be true and sincere,” Quaid said.

As for his opinion on Joe Biden, Quaid said, “I don’t feel he’s at the helm, I don’t feel he’s there… I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes them. And now I’m really gonna get some blowback, but that’s the way I feel.”

Quaid portrays President Ronald Reagan in the biopic “Reagan”, which will premiere in August.

