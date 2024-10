by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Where we you on Jan. 6? According to the Biden-Harris administration it was the most deadliest day for American democracy. Deadlier than the Civil War, World War II, and 9/11 combined.

The literal price tag for the damage done to democracy was substantial … about $26,000.

If you only see one movie this year, you should get out more.

In the meantime, here’s the Babylon Bee’s trailer for “January 6: The Most Deadliest Day”:

