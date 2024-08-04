How is [our] government doing II: Poll finds 6 in 10 see ‘some’ feds behind assassination attempt

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



While most respondents in a new poll believe would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone, nearly 60 percent of Republicans polled say it is at least somewhat likely that “some federal government officials were part of a conspiracy to assassinate” former President Donald Trump.

A slight majority of all likely voters in the Rasmussen Reports poll believe that Crooks acted alone while 59% of Republicans hinted at some form of involvement by the feds.

Overall, 53% of all voters believe the shooter acted alone.

“The Secret Service and FBI have helped to fan the conspiracy flames with conflicting reports and a refusal to come clean on what they know,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested in his recent congressional testimony that Trump might have been hit by shrapnel instead of an AR-15-fired bullet in the assassination attempt.

The new Rasmussen poll found voters split 53%-44% over whether they trust the bureau’s ability to investigate the Trump shooting. On that question, 64% of Republicans said they don’t trust the FBI to properly carry out the investigation.

In his own testimony before Congress, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe referenced President John F. Kennedy’s slaying, an assassination that still drives conspiracies. “This could have been our Texas School Book Depository. I have lost sleep over that for the last 17 days,” Rowe said, a reference to the Dallas building that Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy from on Nov. 22, 1963.

The Rasmussen poll is the latest to show a growing distrust of federal law enforcement. Another, from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, said just 3 in 10 believe the Secret Service can do its job of protecting presidential candidates.

Senator John Kennedy tells Fox News that “we’re going to have to get some new conspiracy theories” surrounding the Trump assassination attempt “because all the old ones turned out to be true.” Today, an explosive new video revealed that a person was running on top of… pic.twitter.com/Cc38wDOwSc — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 1, 2024

