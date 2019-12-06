How iconic Minnesota corporations reward the people of Minnesota who established their brands

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Joe Schaeffer

Three major companies that trace their roots in Minnesota back well over 100 years are actively supporting the effort to forever change the state’s population via massive Third World immigration.

Food processing mega-corporation General Mills began as the Minneapolis Milling Company in 1856. Retail goliath Target started out as the Dayton Dry Goods Company in Minneapolis in 1902. And banking behemoth Wells Fargo merged with Minneapolis bank Norwest in 1998. Norwest first opened for business in Minneapolis in 1872 as the Northwestern National Bank.

All three of these globalist corporate powers owe a huge portion of their enormous success to the people of Minnesota. Having thrived due to the initial support of Minnesotans, these companies are now abetting the radical demographics makeover of the state they owe so much to.

The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota is a pro-illegal alien and Third World refugee legal advocacy group.

Among other things, the group advocates for “comprehensive immigration reform” that would open the spigot to even more newcomers to the Great Lakes State. “Reform should include a simple and timely approach to the future flow of immigrants, including permanent and temporary status,” the organization states on its website.

Cheap labor for corporations is openly called for in the name of “social justice.”

“New rules should allow sufficient immigration to meet the needs of all industries (including agriculture) as well as large and small businesses alike and afford workers all protections under current laws,” ILCM declares.

Support for illegal alien Dreamers is also a key plank of the ILCM legal efforts, as is helping illegals avoid deportation. A “Know Your Rights Basics” page on the group’s website spells out what illegals should do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials come for them. “If an ICE officer comes to your home you do NOT have to open the door unless they have a proper warrant signed by a Judge. If they claim they have a warrant you can ask them to slide it under the door or put it up to the glass for you to review,” the primer states.

Sarah Radosevich, “Manager, Issues Management and Stakeholders Relations” at General Mills, and Katheryn M.T. Wasylik, “Board Secretary, Global Immigration Manager” at Wells Fargo, represent these two iconic Minnesota brands on the leadership advisory panel of ILCM, an organization dedicated to supporting illegal immigration into the state.

Target is listed as an “Organizational Donor” in ICLM’s 2017 annual report.

The three corporations are also all prominent donors to a Minneapolis area pro-refugee organization called CAPI USA. A video on this group’s website titled “Community Change Through Community Engagement” highlights the dizzying array of Third World nationalities CAPI is helping to bring to Minnesota.

“Hmong, Bhutanese, Nepalese, Vietnamese, Somali, Ethiopian, Oromo and Iraqi low-income new-arrival families” are among those aided in their “resettlement” in Minnesota by CAPI. The group’s “new strategic plan” is geared to “guiding refugees and immigrants on the journey towards self-determination and social equality.”

Nkechi Anyamele, a “Senior Lead Auditor” at WellsFargo Corporate, is on the Board of Directors of CAPI. General Mills, Target and Wells Fargo all donated between $10,000-$49,999 to CAPI, according to the latest listing of contributors to the group.

In a bizarre “Special Commentary” by its Economics Group on Nov. 26, Wells Fargo used the hype surrounding the University of Minnesota college football rivalry game with the University of Wisconsin as a way to promote massive immigration into the state. The Golden Gophers have had one of their best seasons in decades and a berth in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game was at stake in the match-up with the Badgers.

“Rivalry Week always produces some classic games,” Wells Fargo declares, seeking to ingratiate itself with local fervor for the game. Further down in the statement the corporation is cheering for something far more ominous, however. “Migration is key for labor force growth in Minnesota,” reads a highlighted text. The statement then details why massive immigration is vital to Minnesota’s future:

“Domestic net migration into Minnesota has been very weak…. International migration has been much stronger, however, with almost 85,000 net new Twin Cities residents arriving from abroad…. Immigration is crucial for Minnesota — and much of the Midwest — as it deals with anemic labor force growth and challenging demographics.”

Wells Fargo is showing here that its membership on the boards of two activist pro-immigration groups is not merely a nod to corporate wokeness but part of its core business vision for Minnesota. It is a sentiment shared by Target as well.

The Target Foundation announced in September that it was specifically moving its philanthropic endeavors toward a focus on a social change agenda. “Target is proud to have called the Twin Cities our home since its founding more than 100 years ago,” a corporate responsibility post on its website reads.

“As the demographics of our region continue to shift, the costs of inequality will grow….

“Driven by the understanding that social change is complex and is not solely in the purview of the nonprofit sector or the mission of a single organization, collaborative networks of organizations within a field as well as across sectors that are aligned around a common agenda are an important condition of success.”

Networked social change. This is what Target has planned for Minnesota.

Apparently embracing globalization as a way to increase profits is not enough for these three companies that once were an integral part of the Minnesota social and cultural landscape. The people of the state must be changed as well in order to reflect the new corporate internationalist orientation.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com, LibertyNation.com and FreePressInternational.org.

