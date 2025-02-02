How ethical, and with what integrity did U.S. senators grill RFK Jr.?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2025 Real World News



During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Health and Human Services director nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a heated exchange with Democrat socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders: “The problem of corruption is not just in the federal agencies, it’s in Congress too. Almost all the members of this panel, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry and protecting their interests.”

RFK JR: Almost all of the members of this panel including yourself are accepting millions from the pharmaceutical industry Sanders: Nooo. I ran for president like you. I got millions of contributions. They didn’t come from executives. Not one nickel from the pharmaceutical… pic.twitter.com/8zzJIGuSuU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2025

(View the hearing in full here.)

Kennedy has not held back on his desire to take on the pharmaceutical giants. A post to X pointed to how much funding from Big Pharma RFK Jr.’s Democrat critics have received:

The hostility @RobertKennedyJr experienced at his hearing was directly proportional to how much Pharma money each Senator received. In fact, each of them simply repeated the same attacks we just saw flood the mass media (all of which were blatant lies). 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ND7jqU4B1F — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Democrat Sen. Patty Murray of Washington blew a gasket at the end of her questioning of Kennedy, claiming that a vote to confirm him amounts to letting constituents know he is “worth listening to” and that “could get people killed.”

“[H]e does not even need the levers of power to influence people,” she said. “All he needs is a megaphone.”

In reality, recent polling data shows that Americans overwhelmingly support Kennedy and President Donald Trump’s Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and RFK Jr.’s plans to reform the food industry, The Federalist noted.

Senator Patty Murray: “I just wanna remind all my colleagues that by voting to confirm mister Kennedy, we would be telling our constituents he’s worth listening to. That alone could get people killed before he even lifts a finger because he does not even need the levers of power… pic.twitter.com/TSx2Wu91Yr — Camus (@newstart_2024) January 30, 2025

