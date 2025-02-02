How ethical, and with what integrity did U.S. senators grill RFK Jr.?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2025 Real World News

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Health and Human Services director nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a heated exchange with Democrat socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders: “The problem of corruption is not just in the federal agencies, it’s in Congress too. Almost all the members of this panel, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry and protecting their interests.”

(View the hearing in full here.)

Kennedy has not held back on his desire to take on the pharmaceutical giants. A post to X pointed to how much funding from Big Pharma RFK Jr.’s Democrat critics have received:

Democrat Sen. Patty Murray of Washington blew a gasket at the end of her questioning of Kennedy, claiming that a vote to confirm him amounts to letting constituents know he is “worth listening to” and that “could get people killed.”

“[H]e does not even need the levers of power to influence people,” she said. “All he needs is a megaphone.”

In reality, recent polling data shows that Americans overwhelmingly support Kennedy and President Donald Trump’s Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) movement and RFK Jr.’s plans to reform the food industry, The Federalist noted.

