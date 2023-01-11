Houston hero comes forward, faces grand jury under Soros prosecutor

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2023

The hero customer who shot and killed an armed robber at a Houston taco restaurant last week is reportedly cooperating with investigators and has been ordered to face a grand jury by the city’s George Soros-funded district attorney.

Investigators said the 46-year-old customer, who police have not identified because he’s not under arrest, has come forward and is cooperating with detectives.

Eric Eugene Washington, 30, died after being shot nine times – with one bullet hitting him in the head – by the customer who was said to be “protecting everyone” in the restaurant.

Reports say that Washington was a career criminal who was only recently allowed out on bond by Soros-backed Houston DA Kim Ogg.

Washington already had a lengthy rap sheet. He was on bond for domestic violence after attacking his girlfriend – and he previously spent six years in jail for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, the Daily Mail reported.

Records show that, in 2015, Washington was convicted on a lesser charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to the shooting death of 62-year-old Hamid Waraich, a cell phone store owner.

Washington was released on parole in 2021. At the time of the restaurant robbery, he was out on bond after being charged with assaulting his girlfriend in December 2022.

The customer’s lawyer released the following statement:

“My client, who wishes to remain anonymous, was dining with a friend at El Ranchito Taqueria and as it has been seen on video, a robbery suspect entered the restaurant, and pointed a weapon at my client and the other customers demanding money. In fear of his life and his friend’s life my client acted to protect everyone in the restaurant.

“In Texas, a shooting is justified in self-defense, defense of others and in defense of property. The customer has met with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Investigators with HPD homicide. He fully intends to continue cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

“When the investigation is complete, this case will be presented to a Grand Jury. We are confident that a Grand Jury will conclude that the shooting was justified under Texas Law. This event has been very traumatic, taking a human life is something he does not take lightly and will burden him for the rest of his life. For that reason, he wishes to remain anonymous. Due to the overwhelming coverage, we ask the media and the public to respect his privacy.”

