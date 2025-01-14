House passes bill to ban males from competing in women’s sports

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2025 Real World News



The Republican-controlled House on Tuesday passed legislation that would prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act received 218 yes votes from Republicans and two votes from Democrats. Three Republicans and six Democrats did not vote on the measure.

Republicans reintroduced the bill last week. The legislation would amend Title IX — the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex discrimination at schools and education programs that receive government funding — to prohibit schools from allowing biological males to participate in athletic programs or activities “designated for women or girls.”

The legislation defines sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube is the primary sponsor of the measure in the House, and Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is leading the measure’s introduction in the Senate. Both men sponsored identical bills in the last Congress, with mixed success.

The Democrat-controlled Senate failed to take up the legislation when it was introduced in the past.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, South Dakota Republican, took the necessary procedural steps to place the measure on the Senate calendar in the coming weeks.

The legislation passed on Tuesday despite opposition from over 400 LGBTQ and civil rights groups who claim it will undermine the civil rights of transgender students, according to The Hill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Louisiana Republican, said the House will vote later this week on a measure from South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace to deport illegal migrants who sexually abuse women.

“In the last Congress it was noted that 203 Democrats voted to let biological males play in female-only sports,” Johnson said. “We will remedy both of these problems.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!