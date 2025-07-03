House passes ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ Trump to pop champagne corks on massive win on July 4

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 3, 2025

House Republicans on Thursday afternoon came together to pass President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The final vote, 218-214, saw just two GOP congressmen vote against the bill while all Democrats voted against.

Trump has said he will pop the champagne corks and celebrate the bill by signing it in a ceremony on July 4.

At the heart of the legislation is an extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. The bill also ends taxes on tips and overtime, at least temporarily, which was one of the big campaign promises Trump made.

“The President is very engaged. He was very helpful in the process. He helped answer questions and articulate his vision and what this bill will mean for the country, and his agenda, and how urgent it is for us to get it done,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters the morning ahead of the vote.

The vote was stalled after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York shattered a speech record in the House via a “magic minute,” a privilege for party leaders in the chamber that allows them to speak for however long they want.

Jeffries used it as a stalling tactic to delay the final vote on Trump’s massive tax and immigration bill, after a marathon House-wide session considering the bill that began around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The New York Democrat began speaking minutes before 4 a.m. on Thursday and broke former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s record about 1:30 p.m, by approximately 12 minutes. Jeffries ended his speech after eight hours and 44 minutes.

Beat The Press