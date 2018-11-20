House panel issues year-end subpoenas for Comey, Lynch

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2018

With the clock ticking down on his tenure as House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte said he plans to subpoena former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for closed-door depositions as part of an investigation into the FBI and Department of Justice’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email and Russia probes.

Goodlatte, Virignia Republican, notified colleagues that he will subpoena Comey for a Nov. 29 deposition and Lynch for a Dec. 5 deposition.

Comey responded by calling “transparency”, tweeting: “House Republicans can ask me anything they want but I want the American people to watch, so let’s have a public hearing. Truth is best served by transparency. Let me know when is convenient.”

Rep. Trey Gowdy heatedly responded that Comey was far from transparent in his time as FBI director.

“Did he interview Hillary Clinton in public? Did he interview George Papadopoulos in public? Did he interview Michael Flynn in public? Did he interview Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills – has the FBI ever conducted an interview in public? And has the FBI ever conducted an interview where you’re limited to five minutes, which is what happens in congressional hearings?” Gowdy told Fox News.

Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee and chairs the House Oversight Committee, noted that the last time Comey publicly testified before Congress, the former FBI director responded nearly 100 times with some variation of “I cannot answer that question in this setting.”

“So why in the world would he want to go back to a setting where he knows he can’t answer all the questions?” Gowdy said, adding that he would need much more than five minutes to adequately question Comey.

He concluded that the House Judiciary Committee needs to speak to both Comey and Lynch, but not in a “carnival freak show atmosphere.”

“I got his tweet. He wants to do it in public, he wants to sell more books, he wants to be more famous. But Congress is going to decide how we can best advance the fact-finding and the truth.”

