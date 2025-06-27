Homan to NYC’s Mamdani: ‘We’re coming . . . every day, every hour, every minute’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2025 Real World News



Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat candidate for mayor of New York City, has vowed to “Trump-proof” the Big Apple if elected in November.

Mamdani would end all cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The socialist mayoral hopeful’s platform page states: “He’ll ensure our immigrant New Yorkers are protected by strengthening our sanctuary city apparatus: getting ICE out of all City facilities and ending any cooperation, increasing legal support, and protecting all personal data.”

Border czar Tom Homan’s message to Mamdani?

“Game on … we’re coming.”

“Federal law trumps him … every day, every hour of every minute,” Homan said in a Fox News interview. “We’re going to be in New York City, matter of fact, because it’s a sanctuary city and President Trump made it clear we’re going to double down and triple down on sanctuary cities.”

Homan added: “Were going to concentrate in sanctuary cities because we know they’re releasing public safety threats and national security threats back to the street, so we know we’ve got a problem there.”

President Donald Trump’s border czar said that if immigration enforcement officials can’t pick up illegals in New York City jails, they would “find them” in neighborhoods or work sites.

Homan said ICE will have plenty of agents available to round up illegals in NYC.

“We don’t have that problem in Florida, where the sheriffs work with us, so we’re going to double up and triple up on New York,” Homan said. “Not only are we going to send more agents to the neighborhood, we are going to increase worksite enforcement tenfold.”

Homan said current Mayor Eric Adams is assisting with ICE operations in New York.

“He wants to do the right thing, he wants to be a law-and-order mayor,” Homan said. “He’s in the right mindset, it’s just that his hands are tied in many ways,” Homan.

Adams is running for re-election as an independent.

In March, Mamdani, a state assembly member, was seen appearing to attempt to get past police while shouting at Homan inside the New York State Capitol in Albany.

Mamdani was seen shouting at Homan over the Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Hamas activist.

Video footage posted online shows Mamdani trying to get past New York State police troopers while shouting at Homan.

Red State’s Sister Toldjah noted: “It’s hard to predict what’s going to be more fascinating to watch play out if Mamdani wins in November: Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer trying to walk the tight-rope between being the most powerful Jewish elected leader in America and having to play nice with the openly antisemitic mayor of one of the world’s most iconic cities, or the legal wrangling that undoubtedly will go on between a Mamdani administration and Trump’s DOJ over the ‘Trump-proofing.’ ”

Tom Homan responds to Zohran Mamdani’s pro–sanctuary city stance with a clear message: “Good luck with that… We’re going to be in NYC. Matter of fact, because it’s a sanctuary city, @POTUS made it clear—we’re going to double down and triple down on sanctuary cities.” pic.twitter.com/QCIhNTqcmz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 25, 2025

