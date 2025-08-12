Homan dares legacy media: ‘Walk the streets in D.C. after dark’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2025 Real World News



Legacy media outlets continue to insist that crime is not a problem in Washington, D.C. The major media are saying crime decreased by 35% in 2024 in the nation’s capital, failing to acknowledge their figures rely on local police data that exclude offenses like felony and aggravated assault.

Border czar Tom Homan, in an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight”, challenged reporters to spend time on the streets of D.C. late at night to see if the city is truly “safe.”

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 40 years. I won’t transit D.C. without a gun,” Homan said. “And any of these reporters that said the crime rate is way down and it’s safer than they say, I dare any of them: walk the streets of D.C. after dark. If it’s that safe, go ahead and do it. See how that works out for you.”

Those spinning the D.C. crime numbers, Homan said, are “the same people who said the border was secure as you and I watched thousands of people cross the border every day … they think we’re idiots. So, you know, anybody that transits D.C., works in D.C. or lives in D.C., they know the truth.”

“And just like the ones who were smart, we knew the border was not secure. We knew the border was a historic crisis,” Homan continued. “So, you know, the lies, the lies, the lies. They think if they lie enough, people start believing them. But Americans are smarter.”

President Donald Trump has ordered a major increase in federal law enforcement’s footprint in D.C.’s streets and, which includes taking over the local police department following the assault of an administration staffer by a mob during a carjacking on Aug. 5. Trump announced on Monday that he would deploy the National Guard to D.C.’s streets.

A D.C. judge has ordered the two teens charged in the attack on the former Department of Government Efficiency staffer to remain in the city’s juvenile detention center, rejecting requests for less restrictive detention.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said Monday that the city protects violent youths from consequences.

“They go to family court, and they get to do yoga and arts and crafts,” Pirro said. “Enough. It changes today.”

MPD announces the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone in in the Navy Yard area beginning tonight at 8 p.m. Read more: https://t.co/i1J0Bj5Zix Learn more about curfew enforcement here: https://t.co/dKZBWBy4Kf pic.twitter.com/yNjJVq57Dx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 10, 2025

