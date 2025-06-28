Hizzoner Zohran Mamdani? Goodbye NYC, hello Gaza

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, June 29, 2025

I was born and raised a Jewish New Yorker. I graduated from New York’s Columbia University. I spent my 20s in Manhattan. I loved New York City.

But now the unthinkable has happened. A politician with a combination that I’d never thought possible in America is in position to run New York City. Here’s the unthinkable combination:

A radical communist AND radical Muslim, pro-Hamas, Jew-hater has won the Democrat primary for mayor of New York.

Zohan Mamdani.

There is still hope. He hasn’t won yet. He still needs to win the general election. There are two decent candidates for NYC mayor in the general — Mayor Eric Adams running as an independent, and founder of the Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa running as a Republican. Remember, New York City is the place where both Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg were elected multiple times as Republican mayors of New York.

So, I’d like to think “lightning in a bottle can strike again.”

But this time is much harder. This isn’t your father’s Democrat Party, nor is this your father’s New York City.

First, there are very few reasonable Democrat voters left — certainly not in NYC. Today’s breed of Democrat is a mix of radical, extreme, un-American, communist traitor — mixed with pro-Hamas, Jew-hating, modern-day Nazis. There is no coming back from this brand of Democrat.

Secondly, the New York City that I grew up in and around no longer exists. Because of open borders and unchecked illegal immigration, New York City is now like a foreign nation.

Nowadays, an American-born citizen on the streets of NYC is just a rumor!

And many of today’s foreign-born New Yorkers are radical Muslims who hate Jews and preach “global intifada,” which means the destruction of America and Israel and Islamic world domination, which includes replacing our U.S. Constitution with Sharia law.

You know, people like Zohran Mamdani.

Thirdly, Democrats rig and steal elections nowadays. Between mail-in ballots, and no voter ID, and illegal aliens given driver’s licenses and automatically registered at the DMV, elections in New York are won with voter fraud and noncitizen votes.

Lastly, if Adams and Sliwa both stay in the race, they will split the vote of normal people and elect Mamdani.

So, the odds are stacked against us.

Our best hope is Andrew Cuomo dropping out of the race (he’s on an independent ballot) and President Donald Trump giving a major government job to either Adams or Sliwa, thereby leaving only one normal, non-insane candidate to beat Mamdani, so the vote isn’t split.

Other than that, the odds are very high that “The Big Apple” will soon be rotten to the core — literally infested with worms and fungus.

A Mamdani victory will be the death of New York City in so many ways.

Forget that NYC with Mamdani as mayor will become the magnet for every illegal alien in America. Millions will come.

Forget that NYC will become a third-world craphole just like Gaza.

Forget that the city will become infested with “no-go zones” like those Muslim neighborhoods seen throughout Europe — so dangerous that even police won’t dare go in.

Forget that the health care system will be overwhelmed and destroyed.

Forget that Mamdani wants to defund the police and ban all guns. Quite a combination to leave the citizens helpless.

Forget that Mamdani wants to spend taxpayer money on Soviet-style government grocery stores and transgender surgeries for young boys and girls.

But the really big question is, who will be left to pay all the bills?

What happens to New York City’s tax base when many of the decent people with families to protect, and jobs, and assets, decide to leave?

What happens to New York City’s tax base when many of the businesses leave?

What happens to New York City’s tax base when most of Wall Street relocates to Florida and Texas? It’s already happening. It will explode if Mamdani is elected.

And here’s the big one: What happens when most of the Jews in New York leave?

New York City has the largest Jewish population of any place in the world besides Israel. There are more Jews in New York City than Tel Aviv and Jerusalem combined. And they’re all going to run for their lives.

Jews are the lawyers, doctors, accountants, stockbrokers, financial executives and business owners of New York. If they leave, they take New York’s tax base with them.

And leaving New York is easy to do. They’re not leaving a country. They’re not crossing a border. It’s easy to relocate to a new state. I did it. I left New York for Las Vegas. It’s the best decision I ever made.

It’s easy to escape New York for Florida. Jews have been doing it for 50 years!

And this won’t be a trickle of Jews escaping from NYC …

This will be like the EXODUS out of Egypt.

All these people escaping from New York will take billions in income and assets with them. So, who will pay the bills?

There will be no one left to pay the police, fire, teachers, welfare, the huge bills for illegal aliens or the huge hospital bills for the uninsured. Heck, without Jews, hospitals will close, because there won’t be enough doctors left in NYC.

Without tax money to run the NYC government, and to pay for all the freebies Mamdani has promised to give out …

NYC will look like a cross between Gaza and “Mad Max.”

And places like Miami, Palm Beach, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Nashville, Atlanta and Charlotte will gain billions of dollars in income and assets.

Also, understand the tourists from red America will never come back. Billions more in sales taxes and hotel taxes will be gone.

If Mamdani wins in November, God help New York City. Get ready for third-world craphole Gaza and “no-go zones” inside America.

Boy, have New Yorkers forgotten the lessons of 9/11.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.