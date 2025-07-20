‘Historic’ implications: Will Team Obama finally face the Russiagate music?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 20, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday declassified a December 2016 presidential briefing revealing Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Susan Rice and others knew Russia never “hacked” or interfered in the 2016 election to Donald Trump’s benefit, but they pushed the lie through legacy media outlets anyway.

Gabbard told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” that Obama and some of his national security team worked to undermine and sabotage Trump in what she said was designed to be an ongoing coup throughout his first term in the White House.

“The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic. Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office, after President Trump had already gotten elected,” Gabbard said.

“It’s worse than even politicization of intelligence; it was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama, and his team’s objective, which was undermining President Trump’s Presidency and subverting the will of the American people,” Gabbard said.

“Next week we will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials, who would be in a position to do something about it,” Gabbard said.

.@DNIGabbard: “It’s worse than even politicization of intelligence; it was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama’s and his team’s objective, which was undermining President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/koO5IK1eDx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 20, 2025

PREPARE FOR THE OBAMA TREASON TRIALS — BRENNAN, CLAPPER, SUSAN RICE, COMEY, BIDEN AND BEN RHODES. Tulsi Gabbard interview this morning.pic.twitter.com/LmTueDlsr3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 19, 2025

This is surreal. Here in America, the Director of National Intelligence @DNIGabbard is now stating emphatically that a former President of the United States @BarackObama attempted a coup against the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump . This is why @TulsiGabbard was attacked so relentlessly… pic.twitter.com/v0dK5xoKwb — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 18, 2025

Beat The Press