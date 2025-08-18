Historic: European leaders convene at White House; Is peace their goal?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2025 Real World News



Were the globalists descending on the White House on Monday seeking peace, or President Donald Trump’s blessing for the Russia-Ukraine war to continue?

A gaggle of European leaders made their way to the White House on Monday as Trump met with what observers say was a more appropriately dressed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte traveled to Washington, D.C., on Monday to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war while Zelenskyy was at the White House.

Also in attendance at the White House were Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Europe must be responsible for most of the burden of securing Ukraine, Trump said.

“We’re going to help them, and we’re going to make it very secure,” Trump said.

“We also need to discuss the possible exchanges of territory, taking into consideration the current line of contact. That means the war zone, the war line center,” Trump said.

Trump made it clear that Ukraine was not “getting back” Crimea and NATO membership was not on the table.

“The comments are a hammer-blow to European Union demand-making, which has spent the days since the Trump-Putin meeting on Friday insisting the war should only end on terms they agree with,” Breitbart’s Oliver JJ Lane wrote.

“International borders must not be changed by force,” a European Union statement issued over the weekend said, while also demanding “Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO.”

Trump’s stance “also appears to be bad news for Europe’s position — which it shares with Ukraine — that a ceasefire must come before peace negotiations begin,” Oliver wrote. “Trump indicated over the weekend that he’d not come to that position, and now thinks ‘the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.’ ”

Trump said in a post to Truth Social:

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!! __ Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!! President DJT __ The Fake News will say that it is a big loss for President Trump to host so many great European Leaders at our beautiful White House. Actually, it is a great honor for America!!! President DJT __ I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don’t have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden’s war, not mine. I’m only here to stop it, not to prosecute it any further. It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them. They are “STUPID” people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I’ll get it done — I always do!!! President DJT

It was widely reported over the weekend that Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Saturday summit with Trump in Alaska allegedly offered instant peace and a hand-signed written pledge never to attack Ukraine or any European country again in return for being handed the whole of the Donbas.

“This absolutely would contradict a frequent EU demand that even if Ukraine gets into a discussion of territory swaps for peace, that Russia be given no further territory it hasn’t already occupied by force. Large parts of the Donbas, which encompass Dontesk and Luhansk, remain under Ukrainian control,” Oliver noted.

Zelenskyy said that the conversation with Trump went well and that it focused on two areas, security guarantees for Ukraine and an exchange of prisoners.

“I think that we had a very good conversation with President Trump, very good,” he told other European leaders. “It really was the best one, or, sorry, maybe the best one will be in the future, but it was really good, and we spoke about very sensitive points.

“The first one is security guarantees. And we are very happy with the President that all the leaders are here, and security in Ukraine depends on the United States and on you and on those leaders who are with us in our hearts,” he continued. “This is very important that United States gives such strong signal and is ready for security guarantees. The second point, or maybe the first, [humanitarian effort] to exchange all the prisoners. And I think that the president will help.”

