Hillary: If we don’t censor social media ‘we lose total control’

The cat is out of the bag, in a manner of speaking. More to the point, she actually said the following.

Hillary Clinton, in an interview on CNN, said social media platforms must censor content or else “we lose total control.”

Just last month Hillary had suggested jailing Americans for posting the Left’s definition of “misinformation.”

“There were Russians engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016, but I also thing there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda and whether they should be civilly or criminally charged would be something that would be a better deterrent,” the twice failed presidential candidate said last month.

In the CNN interview on Saturday, Clinton took aim at Section 230, which she insists “gave platforms on the Internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted. But we now know that is an overly simple view that if the platforms whether it is Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok or whatever they are. If they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control.”

She also said cellphones should not be allowed in America’s schools.

“We’ve conducted a big experiment on ourselves and particularly our kids and I think the evidence is in,” she said. “We’ve got to do more, take phones out of schools. I’m so happy to see schools beginning to do that where kids turn their phone in when they walk in the door.”

