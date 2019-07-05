Hillary Clinton cancels cybersecurity appearance for unspecified reasons

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2019

Hillary Clinton, who used an unsecure private email server once housed in her bathroom to conduct government business, including the transmission of classified information, has canceled an appearance at a conference on . . . cybersecurity.

The former secretary of state dropped out of the FireEye Cyber Defense Summit, where she was to be the keynote speaker, due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The summit is scheduled for Oct. 9-10 in Washington, D.C.

According to a FireEye email, Clinton was to have “engage[d] in a Q&A discussion with FireEye CEO, Kevin Mandia on the geopolitical landscape and its implications for global cyber security today.”

Related: Former official testifies he warned State Dept. about destruction of Clinton emails, July 2, 2019

An email from FireEye sent on July 2 said “Due to an unforeseen circumstance, Secretary Clinton will no longer be able to participate in this year’s conference. Additional speakers will be announced as confirmed. We look forward to hosting attendees in October with a comprehensive program at our 10th annual event.”

The email was published by Nate Cain, an IT professional and federal whistleblower. The Daily Caller reported that a source close to FireEye confirmed that “something is up” with the Clinton speech, and there is no mention of the keynote on the conference’s website.

In tweeting the FireEye email, Cain wrote: “I am laughing my butt off right now after receiving this email from FireEye. Apparently Hillary Clinton will no longer be the keynote speaker for one of the largest cyber security conferences in Washington DC. Lolololololololol. I must have looked at their comments section.”

The irony of Clinton being the keynote speaker at a cybersecurity conference was not lost.

Some observers noted that, in the investigation into her email use at the State Department, investigators began scrutinizing the private server and discovered some of its contents were deleted.

When a reporter asked Clinton if she had wiped the server, she responded, “What, like with a cloth or something? I don’t know how it works digitally at all.”

