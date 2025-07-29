‘Hide your children’: Book details history of cultural Marxist rampage in America

by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2025 Real World News



In the new book “Hide Your Children: Exposing the Marxists Behind the Attacks on America’s Kids”, author Liz Wheeler details how Marxism has been slowly degrading U.S. society and institutions and represents a major threat to the nation’s children.

In its review of the book, Education Reporter notes that Wheeler “describes how Antonio Gramsci (1891 — 1937), an Italian Communist, developed the plan to conquer Western Christian society through a slow and steady process of gaining administrative control of universities and public schools, and subverting the traditional family and Christianity. Some of his methods included promoting vices such as pornography, gambling, drugs, debt, etc. — which were calculated to demoralize a population that might resist.”

Wheeler writes that the “Russian Revolution” — was not a worker’s revolt. Leon Trotsky (whose real name was Lev Davidovich Bronstein) said, “the Russian Revolution was neither Russian nor a revolution.”

By that, Trotsky “meant that it was not an organic revolt of industrial workers, but a coup — a well-organized, planned putsch by a relatively small group of ideologically driven Bolsheviks, financed by New York bankers,” the book review noted. “The Bolsheviks had little support among the Russian people. A significant percentage — some say a majority — of leading Bolsheviks were not ethnically Russian, but rather, were Jews.”

Wheeler writes: “When the Bolsheviks seized power during the Russian Revolution in 1917, they first obliterated the church.”

Throughout her book, Wheeler provides many examples that Cultural Marxism — like violent Bolshevik Marxism — targets Christianity for destruction or subversion.

While many books only discuss the problem of Cultural Marxism, Wheeler recommends actions and solutions:

• Fight the cultural battles over social issues;

• Ban critical race theory from government, schools, and companies that do business with the government;

• Ban queer theory;

• Ban puberty blockers’

• Fight back against public schools;

• Take back colleges and universities;

• Homeschool your children and grandchildren;

• Ban ESG (environmental, social, and governance) metrics and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion);

• Abolish the administrative state;

• Take back your states;

• Go to church, and

• HIDE YOUR CHILDREN.

The review noted that Wheeler’s “admonition to ‘hide your children’ is a reminder to parents and grandparents that today’s Cultural Marxists are targeting our children.”

Wheeler writes: “A friend once told me, ‘You know why they’re not having drag queen story hours in nursing homes? Because there are no kids there — and they’re after the kids.’ ”

