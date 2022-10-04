HHS records reveal Team Biden’s ‘massive’ Covid vax propaganda campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2022

Records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) obtained by a government watchdog group detail Team Biden’s extensive plans for a propaganda campaign enlisting professional sports and the TV and movie industries to push the COVID-19 vaccines.

“These records show a disturbing and massive campaign by the Biden administration to propagandize and politicize the controversial COVID vaccine,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It seems as if the entire entertainment industry was an agent for the government!”

The records, obtained by Judicial Watch in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, include a document titled “PEC [Public Education Campaign] Plan April 19-May 31 [2021],” which includes the following media plans and action items:

Major [Public Education] Projects in April

• Vaccine engagement package to all entertainment talent and management agencies

• Vaccine engagement package to all media companies and show producers

• Outreach to major culture event producers

• Outreach with WCDT [likely We Can Do This] brand and engagement ideas to major businesses and associations

• Launch Community Corps Business Chapter

• Start celebrity Share the Mics

The records also show a push to have leftist late night talk show hosts air pro-vaccination videos.

Stephen Colbert took the bait and was roundly mocked for an embarrassing pro-vax dance routine.

The records obtained by Judicial Watch include other ideas floated by Team Biden to push the vax on Americans, including:

• Request that Tom Brady create a video with his parents encouraging vaccination (his parents had COVID last year and he has talked about their tough recovery).

• Request major TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram influences to create videos of themselves being vaccinated and start a special campaign of funny and/or musical videos about being vaccinate to encourage others to create content and post.

• Work with YouTube on an original special about vaccinations targeted to young people (similar to the YouTube’s Dear Call of 2020 special).

• Request a vaccination special on Christian Broadcast Network featur[ing] Evangelical leaders.

• Request that the major live TV entertainment shows feature hosts being vaccinated on air (ex: the hosts of The Voice).

• Request that the TV morning and daytime talk shows feature special vaccination reunion moments with everyday Americans talking about what this means to them (ex: hugging grandma for the first time).

• Place a trusted messenger on the Joe Rogan Show and Barstool Sports to promote vaccination (work with outside expert to identify who will be most effective).

Team Biden also proposed “partnerships” with all major sports leagues “to send vaccination information to ticket holders”; “work with ESPN for hosts to provide vaccination information”; “partner with Disneyland Parks for vaccination events when the amusement parks reopen”; “work with the Hollywood guilds to work vaccination messaging into scripted and reality TV shows (ex: Writers Guild, Directors Guild.)”

