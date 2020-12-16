Here’s to you, Mitch: Pew poll finds GOP heavily supports continued fraud fight

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2020

A new Pew Research Center poll found that 66 percent of Republicans approve of President Donald Trump continuing to investigate fraud and refusing to concede to Joe Biden.

Following the Electoral College vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor on Tuesday and acknowledged Biden as “president-elect.”

Trump said on Wednesday: “Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot),” adding it’s “too soon to give up.”

Trump added: The “Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

The Pew poll found a large majority of Republicans agree with Trump’s post-election message while 32 percent do not.

Republicans told Pew that voter fraud allegations are not being investigated enough and are being ignored by the major media.

“More than half of Republicans (58 percent) say those allegations have received too little attention,” the polls said.

McConnell, meanwhile, drew a torrent of criticism for his Tuesday declaration on the Senate floor.

“Every ‘Republican’ that isn’t fighting for @realDonaldTrump’s 2020 landslide victory is supporting the Chinese Communist Party takeover of America,” tweeted Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican.

“We won’t fail or cower like some in the Republican Party have shown,” tweeted Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was recently pardoned by Trump.

In other developments:

Zuckerberg

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society released a 39-page report on Wednesday alleging that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s $500 million given to election officials in 2020 was a violation of election law. The funds were used to treat voters unequally and improperly influence the election for Joe Biden, the report said.

A large portion of the Zuckerberg funds went to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit started by former managers and staff at the leftist nonprofit New Organizing Institute, the report noted.

Earlier this year, CTCL “began sending agents into states to recruit certain Democrat strongholds to prepare grants requesting monies from” it.

For example, the CTCL gave $100,000 to Cory Mason, the mayor of Racine, Wisconsin, to recruit four other cities to develop a plan and request a larger grant from it. Those five cities submitted such a plan in June and received $6.3 million to implement it.

That kind of privatization of elections “undermines the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which requires state election plans to be submitted to federal officials and approved and requires respect for equal protection by making all resources available equally to all voters,” the report states.

“The provision of Zuckerberg-CTCL funds allowed these Democrat strongholds to spend roughly $47 per voter, compared to $4 to $7 per voter in traditionally Republican areas of the state. Moreover, this recruiting of targeted jurisdictions for specific government action and funding runs contrary to legislative election plans and invites government to play favorites in the election process.”

“This effectively is a shadow government running our elections,” Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project, said at a press conference in Virginia.

“Government has the core responsibility of managing elections. We don’t put out elections for bid. We don’t have elections brought to you by Coca Cola. It is government’s job to manage elections, and it must do so without a thumb on the scale,” Kline added.

Pennsylvania

A group of Republicans in Pennsylvania on Tuesday called on the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in the state.

The Supreme Court previously rejected the group’s request for immediate injunctive relief to block Pennsylvania from taking further steps to certify the 2020 election results. At the time, the group’s lawyer, Greg Teufel, said the case was not over because his clients were planning to file a formal petition to ask the court to review the lawsuit, which they hadn’t filed the first time.

“This Court should not turn a blind eye to unconstitutional election laws that permit massive vote dilution and have a significant impact on election outcomes, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did,” the petition states.

The Republicans cited as Kelly v. Pennsylvania, arguing that Act 77, a law that made voting by mail without an excuse legal in the state, was enacted in violation of the state constitution which prohibits absentee voting except for four limited circumstances.

The lawsuit alleges that the state law is “another illegal attempt to override the limitations on absentee voting prescribed in the Pennsylvania Constitution, without first following the necessary procedure to amend the constitution to allow for the expansion.”

Colorado

A Trump campaign legal adviser called on Colorado lawmakers at an election integrity hearing Tuesday to launch an investigation into irregularities around Colorado’s mail-in voting system and counties’ use of the Dominion Voting Systems platform, The Epoch Times reported.

Speaking remotely at the Legislative Audit Committee hearing, held at the Colorado Capitol in Denver, Jenna Ellis alleged that Dominion software altered the result of the presidential election in other states and that these concerns should be grounds for an investigation in Colorado to give voters there confidence that the election was free and fair.

“If you genuinely do have nothing to hide and this committee is surely concerned about protecting the integrity of the vote in Colorado, then it is incumbent upon this body to investigate,” Ellis said.

“We don’t know if it’s happening in Colorado. Wouldn’t you like to find out?” Ellis said.

Dominion’s software and machines are used in 28 states and have become a focus of election fraud allegations across the country.

