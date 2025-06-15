Here’s a thought: Jan. 6-style solitary confinement for illegal alien rioters

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, June 15, 2025

You saw the images in Los Angeles this past week. Riots, looting, burning, anarchy, Mexican flags flying.

I don’t mean to brag, but I left Los Angeles 23 years ago. Smart move, huh?

I saw all this coming.

I decided to leave my home of 13 years soon after I went to a Malibu restaurant with my little daughter to pick up a takeout order and was attacked by four illegal alien Hispanic thugs. I managed to push my daughter into my car with one arm and push the thugs out of the way with the other. I gunned my motor and sped away. The thugs jumped out of the way of my car.

I wrote about my experience in the Malibu Times newspaper to warn my neighbors of the danger we all faced, if we let this get out of control. The response — a flood of “Letters to the Editor” from liberal morons calling me a “racist” because I had the audacity to describe my attackers as “Hispanic” and used the term “illegal alien.”

Not one letter writer expressed any concern for me or my little girl. Not one writer expressed any relief that my little girl was not hurt or killed.

I knew then that Los Angeles was lost. It was filled with brainwashed, mentally deranged, communist suicide bombers who were a danger to all of us.

I immediately made plans to move to Las Vegas. That was 23 years ago. I’ve never looked back. It was the best decision of my life.

As a bonus, I’ve saved over $1 million in state income tax and property taxes because of that move. The Nevada state income tax rate is zero.

And to top it off, both homes I lived in, in Malibu, have since burned to the ground in wildfires.

Boy, did I make the right move escaping from s—-hole LA.

After seeing the scenes in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday of these violent protests/riots, complete with ignorant ingrates flying Mexican flags, I predict pretty much every decent person left in Los Angeles will be making plans to escape to my hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada (or nearby red states like Texas, Arizona, Utah, Idaho and Montana).

Before I get to the idea that I sent to President Donald Trump, let me share my tweet from Sunday about these protestors and rioters:

“RAW TRUTH: It’s simply stunning to see Mexicans who broke into our country because they hated living in their own 3rd world s—-hole, now flying Mexican flags as they riot and try to burn down Los Angeles. So, if you love Mexico so much, why aren’t you happy to go back? Why are you rioting to stay here? You should be flying American flags & kissing the ground of this great country. But you obviously hate us for allowing you to stay after you broke in. Now you have to go … Get the hell out of our country, you ungrateful fools!

“P.S. If I flew a U.S. flag while rioting in Mexico, I’d be killed by police, or drug cartels, or murdered in prison.”

These thugs in LA flying Mexican flags are the REAL traitors and insurrectionists — except these are foreign invaders who have no right to even be in our country. So just like the Left did to our peaceful Jan. 6 protestors, lock these thugs away in solitary confinement for years without a trial.

Now to my idea. I predict it will become even more important in the coming days as riots spread to many American cities this weekend and the rest of this summer threatens to become a repeat of the 2020 “BLM Summer of Love.”

I sent this message directly to President Trump:

We need to send a message that this kind of anarchy won’t be tolerated anymore. We need to ID each and every one of these violent, ignorant ingrates. Then arrest them and deport them.

President Trump made a fantastic announcement over the weekend that he has sent National Guard and U.S. Marines to “liberate” Los Angeles from foreign invasion.

Trump also announced a ban on masks at these protests/riots. You can no longer hide your faces as you damage and denigrate our country and spit in our faces. Bravo.

But I’d go a step further.

Law enforcement (whether it be police, ICE, National Guard or U.S. Marines) should fill their water cannons with blue-dyed water. Then soak these protestors and rioters with streams of blue water. Paint them all bright blue.

Make them all look like members of “Blue Man Group” here in Las Vegas!

Now there is nowhere for the perps to hide for days. They will be painted blue. Police, ICE and National Guard can’t miss them. We can find them wherever they go.

Lastly, I believe it’s time to give them “the Jan. 6 treatment.” Two can play at this game. These thugs in LA flying Mexican flags are the REAL traitors and insurrectionists — except these are foreign invaders who have no right to even be in our country.

So just like the Left did to our peaceful Jan. 6 protestors, lock these thugs away in solitary confinement for years without a trial.

Keep in mind, this is exactly how peaceful Trump supporters were treated. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

And eventually, after they’re found guilty — and they will all be found guilty, simply because prosecutors will have mugshots of them painted blue — board them onto Con Air and deport them to either Mexico, Venezuela, Gaza or the supermax prison in El Salvador.

This is how to deal with foreign invaders and violent communist domestic terrorists. It’s time to put a stop to violence in our streets.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

