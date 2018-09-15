Help wanted: The Democrat media seeks a 21st-century John Wilkes Booth

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Liberal violence is on the rise. If it is not stopped, it will tear our country apart. Democrats and their media allies are not just legitimizing hatred against President Trump and his supporters. They are fomenting it.

Several days ago, a rabid progressive activist in California tried to kill Rudy Peters, a Republican House candidate challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Farzad Fazeli, wielding a switchblade knife, charged Peters at the Castro Valley Fall Festival. Peters’ alleged crime: He is a Trump conservative. According to witnesses, Fazeli kept screaming at Peters, “f**k Trump, f**k Trump,” as he tried to stab him. Luckily for Peters, the switchblade malfunctioned and Fazeli was eventually arrested by police on charges of felony assault.

There have been numerous other incidents:

In Wyoming, an intentional fire was set in a Republican campaign office — two days after it opened. Across town in Laramie, Wyoming, GOP posters were defaced, with “anti-fascism” written over them. This is the trademark of Antifa.

Denise McAllister, a pro-life conservative columnist, has been forced to go into hiding (along with her family) in the wake of death and rape threats following her tweet criticizing women who champion abortion rights.

In Washington D.C., an anonymous person connected to the Democratic-Socialists threatened to gun down anyone wearing a MAGA hat at a pro-Trump event inside the Trump International Hotel.

A crazed Bernie Sanders supporter deliberately shot up congressional Republicans at a softball practice, badly wounding and almost killing House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Sen. Rand Paul was physically attacked, his ribs broken and sent to the hospital for weeks, by an angry liberal-leftist, who despises the popular Tea Party conservative.

I could go on, but why bother? The evidence is clear and overwhelming: Conservatives — especially, Trump Republicans — are under siege. The Left is openly inciting hatred and hysteria against the president and his voters. Violence is increasingly becoming part of the Democratic Party mainstream.

Maxine Waters, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — these firebrand radical leftists are allies of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, domestic hate groups who champion terrorism and the murder of their political enemies. Their number one target is Trump.

An example of how extreme the so-called “resistance” has become is the famous Broadway and TV actress, Carole Cook. When asked what she thought of Trump, Cook’s answer: “Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?” Booth was the man who murdered President Abraham Lincoln. Cook was pressed if she meant that Trump should be assassinated. “Why not?” she replied.

Which begs the question: How did we get to the point where calling for the assassination of the president — or violence against his supporters — has become a normal part of our national conversation?

The answer is a simple one: The Democratic mainstream media. No other institution has been more inflammatory and irresponsible with its rhetoric than the Fake News media.

On Tuesday, as the nation honored (and mourned) the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wrote an Op-Ed timed to be published on that very day in The Washington Post. Scarborough’s main point: that Trump is a greater threat to America than the 9/11 Al Qaida jihadists, who murdered nearly 3,000 innocent civilians. According to Scarborough, Trump is worse than Osama bin Laden.

Think about that. This not only insults — in fact, defames — the memories of the victims. But it is inciting violence against the president. Terrorists are killed. This is why we have U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen — to wage a war on terrorism. If Trump is a more dangerous menace than Al Qaida/ISIS, then the liberal logic is inexorable: He must be eliminated, the sooner the better.

Trump is already being politically assassinated. The Democratic media, the Washington establishment and the Deep State have been colluding to bring him down. They manufactured the Russia collusion narrative in order to oust and impeach him. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s goal is to find any crime to pin on the president or his family. A Democratic landslide in November’s midterm elections will guarantee Trump’s impeachment — and possible removal from office.

Yet, it is more than Trump’s political survival that is at stake. His personal safety is in jeopardy. A dishonest media that repeatedly slanders him as a neo-Nazi, a wannabe fascist dictator, a white supremacist, a secret Putin agent, a traitor, a deranged warmonger and now a mass murdering psychopath who is worse than Osama bin Laden, is laying the groundwork for some kook to finally put America out of its misery. In their hearts, many anti-Trump liberals — if they were truly honest — are with Carole Cook: Where is the modern-day John Wilkes Booth?

After joining the Know-Nothing party in the 1850s, Booth became a staunch supporter of the Democrats. He loathed Lincoln. This was typical of most people who championed the Confederacy and slavery.

Democrats have already helped to assassinate one president. They are now unleashing dark forces that threaten to assassinate another.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 12-3 pm EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments