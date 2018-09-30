Hell to pay: Democrat war against Kavanaugh steamrolled GOP civility

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2018

Democrats have sent a crystal clear message to Republicans by their behavior during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination:

“If we can do this to the Boy Scout Brett Kavanaugh, we can do it to anyone,” John Hinderaker wrote for Powerlineblog.com. “Are you thinking of serving in a Republican administration? Or accepting an appointment to the federal judiciary from a Republican president? Think twice, and then think again.”

Democrats are making it clear that their “smear machine will reach back to middle school if necessary,” Hinderaker wrote. “If we can’t find any dirt on you, we will manufacture some. There is no depth to which we will not stoop, and your honesty, integrity and spotless reputation are no match for our control over the media and our determination to dredge up ridiculous allegations against anyone who stands in our way.”

And the more salacious and ridiculous the accusation the better.

If Democrats can accuse Kavanaugh, one of the most respected lawyers and judges in America, of gang rape, Hinderaker noted, then they “can accuse anyone of anything. That is the Democratic Party’s message. And we have learned from the Christine Blasey Ford fiasco that accusations don’t require corroborating evidence. A single wacky, false allegation will negate decades of hard work on behalf of the American people.”

Democrats “intend to deter normal people from serving in Republican administrations, or accepting appointments from Republican presidents, or, ultimately, from identifying themselves with the Republican party. Given that strategy, the fact that they are smearing a man of obviously sterling character on absurdly flimsy grounds is not a bug, it is a feature,” Hinderaker wrote.

Democrats opened a new front in their war on Kavanaugh and his supporters in Congress by posting the personal information of Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch to Wikipedia during the Sept. 27 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

The information, which included home addresses and phone numbers, was posted to the senators’ respective Wikipedia pages where users are allowed to make edits. The IP address used to “doxx” the senators was traced back to the House of Representatives, with some reports saying it came from the office of Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democrat.

As a result of the information being made public, Hatch’s wife “has been receiving calls nonstop and their home address was made public,” according to Caleb Hull, director of content at the Republican technology firm Targeted Victory.

Graham said he promptly changed his phone number, but confirmed he received “a bunch of people beating on my door” following the incident.

Waters claimed that “the United States Capitol Police and our internal IT specialist have determined that the IP address in question does not belong to my office or anyone on my staff.”

Sen. Rand Paul called for an investigation to determine and punish who published the personal information of three Republican senators.

“Yesterday there was an attempt to incite people by publishing the personal information of Senators – including home addresses – endangering them & their families,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted on Sept. 28. “This should be investigated & the perpetrators punished. There is too much hatred and violence in politics these days.”

Writing for The Washington Times, columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wondered: “What is the GOP so afraid of? Why does the GOP, as a party, always seem frightened to stand strong, even when its members know they’re right – and, most frustratingly, at the times that seem to matter most?”

Democrats have been in the minority in Congress for some time, Chumley noted, but “have nonetheless far too frequently seized the upper hand in dealings with Republicans. Truth is, too, conservatives outside the Beltway can’t understand the reticence of their elected Republican representatives to do what they were handed the standing to do at the ballots.”

Conservatives “want Republicans to fight. It’s what conservatives send Republicans to D.C. to do,” Chumley wrote. “But far too often, Democrats grab at the reins of control and run roughshod over voters’ wills.”

On Kavanaugh, Chumley noted: “Republicans could’ve dismissed the objections of Democrats and gone forward with a Judiciary Committee vote as they originally planned, days and days ago. They didn’t.

“Republicans could’ve fought off the last-minute claims of Christine Blasey Ford with an immediate barrage of facts – such as the type of facts Kavanaugh himself laid out in his magnificent Thursday testimony – and presented, as a party, a unified front to the shrill illogic of the left and mainstream media. They didn’t.

“Republicans didn’t do any of this.”

Instead, what Republicans did “was to allow a single woman with a swiss cheese memory and an army of well-funded anti-Trump Democrats to steamroll the entire Supreme Court process, tear at the reputation of a highly esteemed man and his family and ultimately, cut at the fabric of our country’s Constitution.”

