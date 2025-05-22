Hegseth orders Pentagon review, investigation of disastrous Afghanistan pullout

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2025 Real World News



The Pentagon has launched a full investigation into Team Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hegseth announced: “On August 26, 2021, President Biden’s administration led a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. military and embassy officials from Afghanistan that led to the deaths of 13 U.S. Service members and 170 civilians in a suicide bombing at the Kabul International Airport’s Abbey Gate. President Trump and I have formally pledged full transparency for what transpired during our military withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

The Biden-Harris regime not only surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban but abandoned the strategic Bagram Air Base and left billions in U.S. military assets behind.

“Over the last three months, the Department has been engaged in a review of this catastrophic event in our military’s history,” Hegseth said. “I have concluded that we need to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that accountability for this event is met and that the complete picture is provided to the American people. To meet this imperative, I am directing the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs (ATSD-PA) and Senior Advisor, Sean Parnell to convene a Special Review Panel (SP) for the Department who will thoroughly examine previous investigations, to include but not limited to, findings of fact, sources, witnesses, and analyze the decision making that led to one of America’s darkest and deadliest international moments. This team will ensure ACCOUNTABILITY to the American people and the warfighters of our great Nation.”

The Trump Administration captured and detained the terrorist allegedly behind the Abbey Gate bombing, taking Mohammad Sharifullah into custody in March.

Gold Star families met with the president’s team before the announcement at the time, with Cheryl Jules, the aunt of slain Sgt. Nicole Gee, telling The Post Millennial, “We were all in tears. You know, we couldn’t be more thankful for the President.”

Goldstar family members to the 13 soldiers previously told The Post Millennial that the Biden-Harris regime had very little contact with them aside from the dignified transfer, at which Biden checked his watch multiple times, and have said they attempted to reach out to Biden to be involved in any efforts to investigate the bombing.

