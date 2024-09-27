Heather Mac Donald: How the Covid response was the ’embodiment of the female worldview’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A new theory about the response to Covid posits that the reaction to the virus was driven by a distinctly female worldview. The theory is put forth by a woman.

As Revolver News put it, in just over a minute, Heather Mac Donald, a political commentator, essayist, lawyer, and author, identifies the pandemic response for what it was: “the embodiment of an unchecked female worldview. It was about control through fear, bullying people into compliance, and a refusal to think critically about the consequences of these unhinged actions. This wasn’t just about a virus; it was about a mindset—a distinctly female mindset—that prioritized feelings over facts and had this ‘immediate safety’ mentality over long-term stability.”

“The covid response was the embodiment of the female worldview” pic.twitter.com/9elhNNRXfF — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2024

