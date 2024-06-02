Healthy 17-year-old Michigan teen died less than two months after second Covid shot

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The mother of 17-year-old Aubrynn Grundy said that, like so many other socially concerned young persons in America, Aubrynn was taught and believed that masking and getting vaccinated were ways to protect others from contracting Covid.

Soon after taking her second Pfizer Covid injection, the healthy 17-year-old Michigan high school student who loved music and art suffered cardiac arrest. Aubrynn was diagnosed with myocarditis and other heart and lung complications. She experienced three cardiac events.

Aubrynn died less than two months after receiving the injection.

In an interview with The Defender, Aubrynn’s mother Shanna Carroll said the teen didn’t initially get the shots. In early 2022, however, she and a friend were selected to go on a summer trip called Pilgrimage for Youth sponsored by the Odd Fellows. To participate, they were required to get the Covid injections.

The student group visited New York and Boston and were on their way to Canada when Aubrynn texted her mom, complaining that she felt weak and sick. Her chaperones tested Aubrynn for Covid, and contacted Shanna to let her know that her daughter tested positive.

The next day, Shanna and her family were bringing Aubrynn home but decided to stop at urgent care.

It was at the urgent care facility where Aubrynn suffered her first cardiac arrest and was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

She had two other incidences of cardiac arrest and continued to experience tachycardia — a fast and irregular heartbeat — in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Shanna said her daughter was hooked up to a ventilator and an ecmo machine, a form of life support that takes over heart and lung function.

Shanna also said the doctors didn’t provide the family with a diagnosis. They tested her for several different illnesses, Shanna said, “And her infectious disease doctors kept telling me, we don’t know. We don’t know. We don’t know what’s happened.”

Shanna also said that she was never informed that they put Aubrynn on a remdesivir protocol.

Aubrynn was in the hospital for 20 days and was discharged after none of the treatments were working. Her mom said she died peacefully, surrounded by people who loved her and listening to her favorite music.

A nurse told her they didn’t need to do an autopsy, because they knew the cause of death and the family conceded.

“Then when we got the result back that it was COVID-19, I was shocked,” Shanna said. “I didn’t think that would’ve been on there because I didn’t think she had passed away from COVID-19.”

Shanna repeatedly asked the hospital staff if they had ever seen a case of COVID-19 like this. They hadn’t. They told Shanna they had seen “aches and pains and kids that needed to be monitored with asthma, but no deaths like this.”

Shanna and her family suspected her daughter’s condition was the result of a vaccine injury, but this was not a possibility the doctors ever mentioned. All her medical records noted that she was fully vaccinated.

Shanna said she was sharing Aubrynn’s story in solidarity with other vaccine-injured people. People’s stories are suppressed, she said, but they all need to be heard.

“It’s just horrible. Just all of it. They’re just brushed under the rug, the stories, the patients. And the stories are heartbreaking.”

