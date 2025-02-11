Heads roll at FEMA over payments for NYC migrants

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2025 Real World News



FEMA’s CEO and three other employees were sacked on Tuesday, a day after it was revealed by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that the aid agency had sent $59 million last week to house illegal aliens in New York City hotels.

“Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

The firings, first reported by Fox News, include Mary Comans, FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts, and a grant specialist.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people,” the statement added.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the firings and emphasized that the FEMA officials acted independently and irresponsibly in making the disbursement to New York City.

Cameron Hamilton, FEMA’s acting administrator, said that FEMA suspended the payments on Monday.

Musk had posted to X on Monday: “That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals.” Musk vowed that DOGE would be making “a clawback demand … to recoup those funds.”

The New York Post reported on Tuesday that New York City Hall officials said they have not been notified of any pause in funding and that no one has contacted them regarding Musk’s clawback demand.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday:

Billions of Dollars of FRAUD, WASTE, AND ABUSE, has already been found in the investigation of our incompetently run Government. Now certain activists and highly political judges want us to slow down, or stop. Losing this momentum will be very detrimental to finding the TRUTH, which is turning out to be a disaster for those involved in running our Government. Much left to find. No Excuses!!!

