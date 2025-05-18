He went there: Trump posts ‘Clinton body count’ video

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Saturday posted to Truth Social a video which touches on several mysterious deaths linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Titled “The Video Hillary Clinton Does Not Want You to See”, the video cites the deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr., DNC staffer Seth Rich, Clinton White House Counsel Vince Foster, Clinton White House intern Mary Mahoney, and others connected to the Clintons.

In July 1993, White House Counsel Vince Foster was found dead of an apparent ‘suicide’ in Fort Marcy Park off the George Washington Parkway in Virginia.

Mary Mahoney was a Clinton White House intern who could have been a star witness at the Clinton impeachment trials. She was murdered at a DC Starbucks in July 1997.

In 1998, James McDougal, a key witness for White House prosecutors and financial partners with Bill and Hillary Clinton that led to the Whitewater scandal, died of cardiac arrest at the Federal Correctional Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, just before he was supposed to testify.

In July 1999, Hillary Clinton’s rival and front-runner for the U.S. Senate seat in New York John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash.

In 2015, Clinton White House Executive Chef Walter Scheib died of an ‘accidental drowning’ after he went on a hike on a trail in Taos, New Mexico. Scheib’s body was found submerged “in a mountain drainage flowing with surface runoff.”

As WorldTribune.com reported on July 17, 2017, a former Haitian government official who was expected to testify against alleged Clinton Foundation corruption died in Miami.

Klaus Eberwein died from a gunshot wound to the head and was discovered in his Quality Inn hotel room. The Miami-Dade medical examiner ruled it a suicide, the Miami Herald reported.

Eberwin joined a list of several people connected to the Clintons and the Democratic National Committee who died since between the summers of 2016 and 2017:

• On July 3, 2016, Shawn Lucas was depicted in a viral video serving the DNC with a lawsuit on behalf of Bernie Sanders supporters. Lucas was found dead that week. Lucas’s cause of death was described by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of Washington D.C. as “combined adverse effects of fentanyl, cyclobenzaprine, and mitragynine,” with the manner of death listed as “accident,” Gateway Pundit reported.

• On July 10, 2016, 27-year-old DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered in Washington, D.C. The killer or killers appeared to have taken nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.

• On June 22, 2016, former UN official John Ashe died after “accidentally” crushing his own throat while exercising. He was scheduled to testify in court with his Chinese businessman co-defendant Ng Lap Seng, from whom he reportedly received over $1 billion in donations during his term as president of the U.N. General Assembly, ZeroHedge reported. Ng was identified in a 1998 Senate report as the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars illegally funneled through an Arkansas restaurant owner, Charlie Trie, to the Democratic National Committee, according to a NY Post report.

• On May 14, 2017, a longtime Republican researcher, who sought to obtain Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 deleted emails and was a key source in the “Troopergate” scandal that nearly derailed Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, died in what media reports termed a suicide. According to public records obtained by the Chicago Tribune, Peter W. Smith, 81, left a suicide note and was found with a bag over his head and a helium source, just 10 days after he gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal.

