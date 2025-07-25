‘He owes me big’: Trump notes Obama has immunity

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 25, 2025

Though he was the “ringleader” of the Russiagate hoax and committed “criminal acts,” former President Barack Obama “has immunity,” President Donald Trump said.

Trump on Friday pointed to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling in the lawfare prosecutions against him.

The Supreme Court’s ruling “probably helps him a lot. Probably helps a lot,” Trump said of Obama. “The immunity ruling, but it doesn’t help the people around him at all. But it probably helps him a lot.”

Trump added: “He’s done criminal acts, there’s no question about it. But he has immunity, and it probably helps him a lot… he owes me big, Obama owes me big.”

Trump on Tuesday said: “After what they did to me, whether it’s right or wrong, it’s time to go after people. Obama has been caught directly. If you look at those papers, they have them stone cold, and it was President Obama… the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?”

Trump added: “It’s criminal at the highest level. It would be President Obama, he started it. And [Joe] Biden was there with him, and [then-FBI Director James] Comey was there, and [then-Director of National Intelligence] James] Clapper — the whole group was there, and [then-CIA Director John] Brennan.”

In a statement Tuesday, Obama denied Trump’s “bizarre allegations” that he was the Russiagate “ringleader.”

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement. “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one.”

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Obama’s spokesman continued. “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard told “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Wednesday that there were “deep state obstacles” to releasing the information about the Trump-Russia collusion investigation and that some people within the intelligence community (IC) didn’t want it to “see the light of day.”

“There are a lot of deep state actors still here within Washington. President Trump wants us to find the truth. I want to find that truth. The American people deserve the truth, and they deserve accountability,” Gabbard said.

