Harris-Waltz cling to Biden media strategy; Stolen valor scandal gains momentum

Big media has been given its script for the Harris-Walz campaign and is following it by rote.

Kamala Harris is “stylish” and running mate Tim Walz is “affable.”

As far as their positions on the issues Americans care most about … the media don’t ask so Harris and Walz don’t have to tell.

Harris has not given one interview or held one press conference since she joined the presidential race 18 days ago.

While the legacy outlets mostly remain loyal to their Democrat Party overlords, some are starting to ask actually pertinent questions.

Politico stated: “Harris is starting to face more questions about why she isn’t doing more press, which are only bound to grow louder. Our West Wing Playbook colleagues report that her campaign is thinking about setting up a big joint interview with her and Walz — but they’re generally skeptical that such moments provide much electoral value.”

Democrat strategist Christy Setzer all but admitted that the Harris-Walz strategy consists of using the media while at the same time avoiding any tough questions and saying nothing of any substance at rallies.

Harris “is showing all of us that you don’t need to do high-profile interviews or press conferences in order to get attention from the media or from voters,” Setzer told the Hill. “I’d say she has a robust communications strategy.”

Still, the marching orders the legacy media are dutifully following are essentially the same they were given when Joe Biden was still atop the Democrat ticket.

GOP candidate Donald Trump summed it up:

Kamala refuses to do interviews because her team realizes she is unable to answer questions, much like Biden was not able to answer questions, but for different reasons. He is just plain “shot,” and she is just plain “Incompetent.” Her policies of Open Borders, No Fracking or Drilling for Oil in any Way, Shape or Form, Transgender “anything,” Anti Israel but gross incompetence toward getting anything done for the Palestinians, No Clue on Inflation, or the Economy, Unlimited Money to fight Foreign Wars, and so much more, are CATASTROPHIC. If she is Elected, our County, and indeed the World, will suffer a 1929 Style Great Depression. It will be the Worst in history and AMERICA WILL BE DESTROYED! If Kamala has 1,000 people at a Rally, the Press goes “crazy,” and talks about how “big” it was – And she pays for her “Crowd.” When I have a Rally, and 100,000 people show up, the Fake News doesn’t talk about it, THEY REFUSE TO MENTION CROWD SIZE. The Fake News is the Enemy of the People!

That Harris-Walz “robust communications strategy,” however, has hit a major snag — the issue of Walz’s military stolen valor.

The Walz stolen valor story “goes back to the very beginning of his political career. From the onset of his foray into national politics, Walz sold himself to the public and the media as a combat veteran of the Global War on Terror, masking the reality that he quit the military to run for office and avoid being deployed to Iraq,” Jordan Schachtel wrote in The Dossier blog on Wednesday.

Schachtel details the history of Walz’s deceit on his military record.

Thanks to some quality reporting, we know that the Minnesota governor — who yesterday officially joined the Kamala Harris campaign for President as its VP on the ticket — quit the military in 2005, after learning that his battalion was about to be sent to Iraq. Walz spent his entire career in the Army National Guard learning to lead people into battle, with training and his lone six month overseas deployment to Italy provided at U.S. taxpayer expense. He then retired when he learned he was going to be leading people into battle in Iraq, leaving Minnesota’s 125th Field Artillery Regiment high and dry for a career in politics. But that’s not what Tim Walz told the public when he decided to run for public office upon abruptly leaving the military. Just months after leaving his battalion to go to Iraq without him, he announced a run for Congress, and the dissembling about his serivce record began immediately. Instead of being honest about his early departure from the military, Walz told the media a much more heroic tale, one that was entirely ficticious.

Trump on Wednesday called Walz “a disgrace to our country” on Truth Social, linking to a Newsweek op-ed by podcast host and Army veteran Dan Holloway calling “Tim Walz’s abandonment of his unit . . . unforgivable.”

Politico reported that the Minnesota National Guard was notified of its deployment in July 2005, two months after Walz announced his run for Congress. There were, however, rumors at the time of Walz’s announcement that his battalion could be deployed, retired command sergeant major Joseph Eustice, who served with Walz, told ABC News.

“As soon as the shots were fired in Iraq, he turned and ran the other way and hung his hat up and quit,” said Tom Behrends, a retired command sergeant major who replaced Walz on a deployment to Iraq.

Schachtel noted that Walz “continues to lie to the public about his military service.”

On Tuesday, the X account for the Harris campaign posted a video of Walz discussing the need to disarm American citizens.

“We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Walz tells the audience.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec cited the story of Sgt. Kyle Miller of the Minnesota National Guard, who was 19-years-old and a soldier in Walz’s unit.

“He was killed by an IED on the deployment Tim Walz abandoned,” Posobiec noted.

Walz campaign press release from 2005:

