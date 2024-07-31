Harris plans to expand on Team Biden’s child trans agenda

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Biden-Harris administration has been a strong advocate for irreversible gender transition procedures and drugs for children.

That advocacy would only be expanded if Kamala Harris were to be elected in November, groups who support the procedures say.

“A Harris Administration would not only uphold but also expand upon the protections for transgender Americans established by the Biden Administration,” Advocates for Trans Equality said in a statement endorsing Harris for president. “Her leadership promises to fortify and enhance the efforts to address and meet the needs of transgender people, ensuring continued progress in our nation’s history of civil rights.”

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest and most powerful gay lobby, also threw its support behind Harris, saying she would be a trusted activist for their priorities.

Harris told the Advocate in 2023, speaking about the “significant overlap” between gender transitions and abortion: “The intersection on the issue of reproductive care and trans care, and the ability of families to be able to have care for their children and their families, is really, again, an intersection around attacks that are on an identity.”

On Team Biden’s “Transgender Day of Visibility” in 2022, Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff, and Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, a biological male who identifies as female, welcomed children claiming transgender identity to the White House and vowed support for medical interventions.

“Deeply impactful to speak to some amazing trans kids at the White House. Gender affirming care is the medical standard and allows these kids to be themselves and live a normal life,” Levine posted to social media. “To all trans kids: we see and support you. We have your back.”

Later in 2022, the White House posted a message from Biden, Harris, and their spouses saying in part: “Efforts to criminalize supportive medical care for transgender kids, to ban transgender children from playing sports, and to outlaw discussing LGBTQI+ people in schools undermine their humanity and corrode our Nation’s values.”

Meanwhile, Harris has also voiced support for using taxpayer funds for trans surgeries for prisoners.

You won’t see this clip on cnn or msnbc. Kamala wants to use taxpayer funds to pay for Transgender surgery for prison inmates. Her language is so typically woke.pic.twitter.com/I3sLoCs8CS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 31, 2024

