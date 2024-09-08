Harris campaign concerned voters might notice endorsements by Putin, Cheney

S A T I R E

Insiders within the party that just had its candidate endorsed by Vladimir Putin and Dick Cheney report that its voters are starting to wonder ….

According to a top-ranking official in the DNC who spoke on condition of anonymity, Kamala’s recent endorsements have left insiders a bit unsettled. “I mean, Dick Cheney? Seriously?” said the woman.

“I’m really starting to question where we might have gone astray. So far, we have the support of Iran, Hamas, Putin, and Dick Cheney. That is…not a great list.”

Democrat strategists are reportedly working around the clock to develop a way to keep the worst people on the planet from announcing their support for Harris.

“I could handle Putin and Iran, I guess. But, Dick Cheney??” said local Democrat Sandra Denison.

More