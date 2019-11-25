Hardened criminals set free: ICE sounds off against widening sanctuary city movement

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2019

The growing nationwide sanctuary movement to shield illegals from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is resulting in local authorities in several cites and counties releasing murder suspects and those accused of raping children, according to ICE.

ICE is also pushing back against leftists and their major media allies who claim most in ICE’s custody are not criminally inclined.

“Nationally, approximately 90 percent of all people arrested by ICE during fiscal year 2019 either had a criminal conviction, a pending criminal charge, had illegally re-entered the United States after being previously removed (a federal felony), or were an immigration fugitive subject to a final order of removal,” said ICE in its campaign against “non-cooperative jurisdictions.”

Several illegal immigrants have been accused of committing horrific crimes in Maryland, including murder and child rape. Two sanctuary counties — Prince George’s and Montgomery — in the state are likely to soon release some of them back into U.S. society, ICE officials said.

“We aren’t asking Montgomery County or Prince George’s County to conduct immigration enforcement, we’re asking them to honor a lawful request to transfer these individuals into our custody where they can avail themselves of due process in the immigration court system,” ICE official Francisco Madrigal said in a statement.

Last week, Prince George’s County joined other D.C. areas in ordering law enforcement to not cooperate with ICE when the agency requests that illegal immigrant criminals in custody be turned over for court action or deportation.

“The county leadership has chosen misguided politics over public safety,” Madrigal said. “The individuals we have lodged detainers against have been arrested in the community and will likely be released directly back into that community under these dangerous policies.”

According to ICE, among those the sanctuary counties may release include:

Jaycob Kidlat has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a minor, rape of a child under the age of 14-years-old, and third-degree sexual offense. ICE placed a detainer on him in June and it is unclear when he will be released, and if he will be freed rather than turned over to federal agents.

Alpha Ibrahimbah Mansaray has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless driving, as well as a series of drug crime charges. Mansaray was arrested in September and ICE has a detainer on him.

Luis Miguel Cabrera was arrested in September 2018 in one of the two sanctuary counties on charges of child abuse resulting in the death of the child, child sex abuse, and rape of a child under the age of 14. ICE has placed a detainer on him.

Juan Rivas-Montano and Manuel Carballos-Morales were both arrested this year on charges such as child sex abuse, child abuse, child molestation, and second-degree child abuse. Both have ICE detainers, but their release dates by the sanctuary counties are unknown.

Mouhamadou Yatassaye was arrested by Montgomery County officials in April and charged with first-degree assault. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, though ICE is unaware of when and if he will be released before trial.

In May, Prince George’s County officials defended their release of two MS-13 gang members who were not turned over to ICE, and thus freed into the general public. After their release, they allegedly murdered a 14-year-old girl by beating her to death with baseball bats, and stabbing her with a machete.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr and acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf slammed moves in Oregon and Washington to bar ICE from seizing criminal illegal immigrants in or near state courthouses. As with local jails, ICE argues that seizing illegal immigrants is safest in those facilities.

