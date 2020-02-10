Hard left immigration strategy relies on emotion, familiar corporate sponsors

Special to WorldTribune.com

Corporate WATCH

By Joe Schaeffer

Lauren Dasse, Executive Director of the Florence Immigrant & Refugees Rights Project, a pro bono legal aid group for migrants in Arizona, was going all out to tug on those heartstrings.

“One of the most disturbing accounts” of children being separated from their parents at the border by cruel and vicious U.S. immigration officials involved “a 6-year-old blind boy taken away from his mother,” according to the friendly media narrative spun by the San Francisco Examiner in a June 2018 article that featured Dasse.

“All he did was beg for his mother,” Dasse traumatically explained. “If we cannot represent him, he will stand in front of a judge and represent himself, since there is no public defender system in immigration court, even for children.”

Hold off on those tears. The four-handkerchief moment is meant to deceive. For Lauren Dasse is a longtime radical activist attorney hiding behind a blind child to conceal her true goal of changing the demographics of this nation in order to dismantle the oppression she believes is at the core of the traditional United States of America.

And the Florence Project, the organization she runs, is tied into one of the most rabid pro-massive immigration networks in America today.

On her official bio at the project’s website, Dasse is stated to have interned with the Center For Constitutional Rights. CCR is a hardcore leftist organization that boasts that it “works with communities under threat to fight for justice and liberation through litigation, advocacy, and strategic communications. Since 1966, we have taken on oppressive systems of power, including structural racism, gender oppression, economic inequity, and governmental overreach.”

Dasse is listed among “Friends and Allies” of CCR in its 2012 annual report.

A message from CCR board chair Katherine Franke that tops the group’s 2019 annual report makes an explicit call for radicalism:

Now, more than ever, we need the creative, radical, movement-focused vision of the Center for Constitutional Rights. As each day seems to bring new, previously unthinkable horrors, the Center for Constitutional Rights’ amazing staff is stepping up to defend the rights and freedoms of the most vulnerable communities impacted by the rise of white supremacy and nationalism, fascism, racism, transphobia, and other hateful ideologies.

That 2019 report further reveals just how extreme CCR’s hatred for the America it is trying to overthrow can be. “The Center for Constitutional Rights has always fought against society’s deeply seated structural racism,” the group states. “We know that to effectively dismantle white supremacy, we must address the roots of settler colonialism and the legacies of ethnic cleansing, enslavement, and racial violence.”

Women’s fashion magazine InStyle, published by media conglomerate the Meredith Corporation, in 2018 featured Dasse as one of its “50 Badass Women Who Are Changing the World.” Once again Dasse was hailed as a defender of “young immigrants.” And once again, no mention was made of her radical affiliations.

For Lauren Dasse is also a member of the board of directors for the Detention Watch Network, another extremist pro-immigration outfit.

The Florence Project is an Organizational Member of DWN, a former undertaking of the leftist philanthropic outfit the Tides Center. It is currently funded by notorious progressive billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. The ACLU and the thoroughly discredited Southern Poverty Law Center are also organizational members of DWN.

DWN has a particular hatred for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In its 2018 annual report, the group states that “DWN launched our innovative ICE on Trial (IOT) campaign in February 2018, seeking to combine the Network’s most effective strategies — grassroots organizing, legal work, and advocacy — in pursuit of our mission to end immigration detention.”

The group even crafted communist-flavored “people’s tribunals” to pass menacing judgments on ICE:

Through IOT, DWN members organized 11 people’s tribunals, calling attention to the abusive and harmful behaviors of ICE. These tribunals brought together community members to listen to testimonies from people who are or were previously detained and offer communal judgments against ICE and detention center operators. Across the board, each tribunal concluded with the same verdict: that the facility must be shut down, as well as additional demands specific to each facility.

This is the revolutionary reality behind sob stories about blind kids at the border.

Corporate personnel on the board of directors for Florence include Jose Carrillo, a vice president at Western Alliance Bank, and Leticia Hernandez of JP Morgan Chase Bank. The “community partners” listing for Florence’s 2017 annual report features the disturbing sight of Catholic Charities and Planned Parenthood working side by side to help push massive Third World immigration into America.

The Guatemalan Consulate is also listed as a community partner while the Consulate General of Mexico in Phoenix and the Consulate General of Mexico in Tucson are listed as organizational supporters. Is this not direct foreign government collusion in the flooding of the U.S. with migrants?

The Florence Project is also a “partner” with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, adding a globalist governing effort to flood this nation with Third World refugees.

Corporate supporters for Florence in 2017 included AmazonSmile, Apple, Honeywell, Intel and Microsoft.

Corporate sponsors named in its 2018 annual report include Choice Hotels Foundation (Clarion, Comfort Inn, EconoLodge, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn), Motorola Solutions Foundation, Mutual of America Foundation (life insurance), Shell Oil, State Farm, Vonage Foundation (telecommunications), and the Walt Disney Company Foundation.

Meredith Corporation, publishers of the magazine that declared Dasse a leading “badass woman” promoting systemic change, also publishes Better Homes & Gardens, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, People and Travel + Leisure among its numerous brands.

Remember all of these corporations and brands. They are funding the cheap emotional duplicities that allow seasoned radical leftists to use the bodies of children dragged to the border of a sovereign nation as a masquerade to hide their real attempts to destroy the traditional American citizenry they so despise.

