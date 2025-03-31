Hanson: Scale of Trump’s ‘counter-revolution’ after only 7 weeks is almost unimaginable

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2025 Real World News



Just seven weeks into his second term, President Donald Trump’s accomplishments are almost unimaginable, historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson noted.

Hanson ticked off just some of Trump’s major moves:

There’s $4 trillion in global investment suddenly on the table for America — why now?

Oil production is exploding… rising exponentially faster than expected — is that a coincidence?

That “apparently unsolvable” border crisis was fixed almost overnight.

According to reports, there were over 12 million illegal entries under Biden — that’s now being reversed.

DOGE has uncovered over $200B in bloat and counting… and they’re working towards a plan to cut $1 TRILLION without touching entitlements.

Oh, and after years of war… there’s actually talk of peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!