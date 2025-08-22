Hanson: Florida illegal trucker tragedy shows ‘sanctuary’ California is a danger to everyone

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 22, 2025

Because California refused to keep its own sanctuary “pathologies” within its borders, the rest of America is tragically paying the price, historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson noted.

Harjinder Singh was issued a trucker’s license by the state of California “despite failing basic questions on his driver’s test.”

Singh could not read or speak English and could “only identify one or two traffic signs,” Hanson noted. Earlier this month, “the inevitable happened” as Singh pulled an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike, “resulting in a crash that killed three innocent people.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has blocked the award of new visas that would enable migrants to legally or illegally drive 18-wheeler trucks on American highways.

“Effective immediately, we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers,” Rubio announced Thursday evening. “The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced tighter enforcement of the safety laws and promised to investigate how California officials allowed the Indian immigrant Singh to drive a truck without being able to understand English or road signs.

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted: “Seasonal H-2B visas are also used to legally import truckers for the agriculture industry.

“However, many foreign truckers use temporary B-1/B-2 visitor visas to illegally work, and many get E-2 investor visas that allow them to legally work as truckers in the United States.

“Both are used in large numbers by Indians to get trucking jobs in the United States. Also, many Indians used F-1 student visas to get into the United States, but quickly and illegally take jobs in hotels, stores — and perhaps at trucking companies.

“Foreign truckers in Mexico, Canada, and Eastern Europe also use the B-1/B-2 visa to drive in the United States.

“Prior to this administration, federal officials had conducted very little oversight into the activities of visa holders.”

Victor Davis Hanson: California Gives Illegal Truck Driver a License—3 Americans Pay the Price The effects of California’s reckless sanctuary policies are not contained within the state’s borders. In one case, they’ve killed three: Recently, an illegal alien pulled an illegal… pic.twitter.com/ByyQ1M4sGs — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) August 21, 2025

Beat The Press