Had enough? Victor Davis Hanson on the decade of lies to the American public

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



For nearly a decade, the American left-wing and its major media allies have “successfully fed the country a succession of rank deceptions and conspiracies,” columnist and historian Victor Davis Hanson noted.

“They did so because they proclaimed Donald Trump too dangerous to be president and therefore any means they employed to stop him were to be justified. And they are doing so yet a third time in 2024,” Hanson wrote for American Greatness on Sept. 5.

“As they continue, they have all but destroyed democracy, ruined the reputation of the media, alienated the public — and embarrassed their country before the world.”

It all started with the 2016 election campaign and the false allegation made by the Hillary Clinton campaign, which was dutifully amplified by its media supporters, that Trump colluded with Russia and thusly interfered in the election.

The bogus “Steele dossier” was used a fuel to go after Trump.

“Almost immediately, the left and media then pushed for the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller. He assembled a ‘dream team’ of partisan prosecutors to prove Trump-Russian collusion,” Hanson noted.

“Some 22 months later, Mueller found no evidence that Donald Trump improperly won the 2016 election with help from any colluding Russians.”

Next up was the Trump impeachment of December 2019.

“The left claimed he had pressured the Ukrainian government to look into the family of Joe Biden (then a potential 2020 election opponent) for its corruption with Ukrainian oligarchs—as a condition for releasing military aid designated to Kyiv,” Hanson wrote.

“Yet Hunter Biden was paid nearly $1 million a year by a Ukrainian energy company to enlist his father, Vice President Joe Biden, for quid pro quo services. In turn, Joe Biden himself later bragged he had pressured Ukraine to fire its prosecutor, Victor Shokin—who happened to be looking too closely into the various shady schemes of the Biden family.”

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

The lies continued into 2020.

“On the eve of the first 2020 debate, Biden aide and now Secretary of State Antony Blinken helped to round up ’51 former intelligence authorities’ to claim falsely that Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop—full of incriminating evidence of felonious Biden family behavior—was fabricated by the Russians,” Hanson noted. “Yet the FBI already had the laptop and had authenticated it as genuine.”

Former top intelligence officials such as Leon Panetta, James Clapper, and John Brennan signed on to the letter. “None has ever apologized for deliberating lying to the country in a (successful) attempt to help alter an election,” Hanson noted.

In the summer of 2021, top military officials went public to declare that they agreed with the Biden administration’s claim (lie) that it was safe to abruptly withdraw all troops from Afghanistan.

“The Biden plan was to take political credit for ending the two-decade-long war on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the American invasion of Afghanistan,” Hanson wrote. “Yet many intelligence officials in and outside the Pentagon had warned both Biden and the Pentagon top brass that any such reckless and total withdrawal would collapse Afghanistan.

“They rightly also advised that sudden flight would give terrorists a windfall of equipment and infrastructure. But they were ignored and during the subsequent Biden misadventure, thirteen American Marines were needlessly killed. Biden and many in the media lied that the mission was nevertheless a successful withdrawal.”

And the lying and deception only continued.

“For the first time in history, a presidential candidate, Donald Trump, was subjected to numerous criminal and civil suits in an election year,” Hanson noted. “Yet the federal prosecutor, Jack Smith, met with Biden officials. A high-ranking Biden Justice federal attorney joined the New York municipal prosecution. The Georgia prosecutor met stealthily with Biden’s legal counsel. And a major Biden donor funded the civil suit.”

Hanson continued: “The once collusion-hungry media ignored all such lawfare and rank collusion.”

It was obvious to all paying attention, Hanson noted, that in 2020 Democrat primaries, the general election, and throughout the first three years of the Biden administration, “Joe Biden was physically and mentally incapable of serving as president. Yet his aides and the media all misled the American people. They insisted that Biden was vigorous and sharp.”

In June 2024, within a 24-hour period, “Biden was declared by these same insiders as unfit to continue” as the Democrat nominee.

And now we arrive at the new media narrative, Hanson noted: “The once-hale Biden was forced to resign as the Democrat nominee. His once widely caricatured vice president, Kamala Harris, just as abruptly was coronated as his replacement candidate by an equally suddenly gushing and colluding media.”

Help Wanted